Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
Montana State receives No. 4 seed for FCS playoffs; Montana sneaks into bracket
BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies are both playoff bound. Fresh off a 55-21 win over Montana on Saturday, Montana State received the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye for the Football Championship Subdivision postseason. Montana, meanwhile, snuck into the field as an at-large selection. Co-Big Sky champion...
montanasports.com
Cat-Griz replay: A condensed playback of the 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — Montana State rushed for 439 yards in a 55-21 rout of rival Montana on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in the 121st football game between the schools. The win meant the No. 3-ranked Bobcats (10-1, 8-0 Big Sky) finished conference play undefeated for the first time since 1976 and earned a share of the league title for the first time since 2012. No. 13 Montana fell to 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big Sky.
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets No. 4 seed in FCS playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday. The Bobcats (10-1) are behind No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.
Fairfield Sun Times
WATCH: Montana Grizzlies Postgame Press Conference
Hear from head coach Bobby Hauck as well as senior safety Robby Hauck following the Grizzlies 55-21 rivalry loss to Montana State. Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21 The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of...
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 55, No. 13 Montana 21
BOZEMAN — The 121st Brawl of the Wild was a Bobcat blowout. In the latest edition of the football rivalry between Montana State and Montana, the No. 3-ranked Cats ran wild to the tune of 439 yards in a convincing 55-21 victory over the No. 13-ranked Grizzlies in front of record Bobcat Stadium crowd of 22,037.
ND Yellowstone Fans: Did You See This Gameday Poster?
While North Dakotans across the state, heck across the nation were either in attendance or watching the Harvest Bowl NDSU vs UND game, Saturday, November 20th, 2022. ESPN + viewers were being given more than just the excitement of watching the Bison beat the Fighting Sioux, they were also being given glimpses of other big college games going on across the nation.
KULR8
Big Sky football predictions: Missoulian sports staffers picking Griz to upset the Cats
The last time the Montana football team played in Bozeman in 2019, it was a disaster for the Grizzlies. Same goes for Montana State last year when the Cats played in Missoula. One common denominator is the team that scored first kept the lead for the duration. You might say it was like golf — chili dip a chip on the first hole and it ruins your whole round.
KHQ Right Now
Ol' Crimson flies at College Gameday for the 258th straight week
Ol' Crimson flew yet again at ESPN's College Gameday in Bozeman on Nov. 19. It marked the 258th straight week the flag has flown in the show.
montanasports.com
Brawl bets: Fans take advantage of Sports Bet Montana for 121st Cat-Griz game
HELENA — Typically reserved for "friendly wagers," backrooms or websites that use cryptocurrency, legal sports betting has been thrust into the limelight in recent years. Since 2018, nearly 30 states have legalized some form of sports gambling. Sports Bet Montana opened in March 2020, making the Cat-Griz rivalry a bit more thrilling for some fans.
Montana State wins annual Can the Griz food drive
Can the Griz — and the corresponding Can the Cats food drive in Missoula — is an off-field competition between MSU and U of M to see which can collect the most donations for its local food bank.
The FanBulance has a new tailgating spot after nearly 10 years
Rod and Julie said all the old ambulance needed was an MSU makeover. It’s completely decked out in the best Bobcat way.
Here’s Why College Gameday Coming To Bozeman Is A Good Thing.
ESPN College Gameday rolled into Bozeman Wednesday evening with their big bus and yesterday the town came out to welcome them in a great parade. To say that this is a big deal would be a huge understatement. Of course, the College Gameday crew is here for The Brawl of...
FOX Sports
North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo's 23-point game
Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State's 106-64 win over the Warner Pacific Knights. North Dakota finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin'...
406mtsports.com
Recap: ESPN's College GameDay's first trip to Montana
Roundup of coverage of ESPN's college pregame show's first trip to Montana and a Big Sky school. College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action. Both Griz and Bobcat fans were revved up by ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. Updated 3 hrs ago.
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
montanasports.com
Lights, camera, action: ESPN College GameDay crew ready for Treasure State debut
BOZEMAN — The set is built and the stage is set for ESPN to debut College GameDay in the Treasure State. Montana and Montana State will square off Saturday in the 121st football meeting between the schools, with kickoff scheduled for noon. But GameDay will hit the airwaves at 7 a.m. from Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium to broadcast its wildly popular pregame show from the state of Montana for the first time. A social media campaign to bring GameDay to Montana began last season, and it was announced earlier this week that the show had chosen Bozeman.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Kirk Herbstreit This Morning
The College GameDay crew flocked to Bozeman this morning ahead of a in-state rivalry between Montana and Montana State. ESPN's college football pregame show is making history for its coldest show on record. With temperatures well below freezing, the GameDay crew had to bundle up. Beloved analyst Kirk Herbstreit stole...
montanasports.com
Live Blog: Helena Capital knocks off Bozeman for first title since 2011, 35-14
The Helena Capital Bruins are able to finish off the victory to maintain their undefeated season and the team's 12th state title. The championship title is the team's first since 2011 when Bruins head coach Kyle Mihelish was an assistant coach. The Bozeman Hawks end their season as the Class AA runner-up at 9-3 overall, after turning in nine straight victories after starting the year 0-2 in non-conference play.
Restaurants in Billings see spike in business for 121st Brawl of the Wild
The Montana - Montana State rivalry is one of the oldest in the country and fans of both schools packed eateries across Billings Saturday, to take in the showdown.
livelytimes.com
Holiday MADE Fairs headed for Helena and Missoula
With holidays fast approaching handMADE Montana is preparing for two artisan fairs: the Helena Holiday MADE fair Dec. 2-3 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and the original Missoula MADE fair, Dec. 11 at the Adams Center. The MADE fairs, held in Missoula, Helena and Bozeman each fall and...
Comments / 0