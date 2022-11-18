Read full article on original website
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Democratic Senator Says Biden's Remarks Are "Outrageous" and "Offensive"
Democratic United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke out earlier this month about remarks made by President Joe Biden, calling the remarks “outrageous and divorced from reality,” according to Axios.
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Holman Rule Will Defund Garland's Special Counsel
The GOP representative predicted the new Republican House majority will dust off an obscure rule and paralyze the investigations of ex-President Donald Trump.
Defending marriage: Will Senate Republicans display courage and uphold truth?
If the Senate codifies this redefinition of marriage, it will add fuel to the fire of those harassing and penalizing citizens and organizations that hold to truth about marriage.
World's longest-standing president seeks to extend 43-year rule
DAKAR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea votes on Sunday in a general election in which President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the world's longest-standing president, is expected to extend his 43-year rule at the helm of the tiny oil-producing West African nation.
The Jewish Press
Twitter’s Elon Musk Attacked by ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt
Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk has come under attack from multiple directions since his recent acquisition of the Twitter social media platform, with the most recent attackers including Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt who expressed his outrage in a series of tweets following the restoration of former President Donald Trump’s account on the site.
How much does this 93-year-old Westport welder like Trump? Check out his sculptures
WESTPORT — Donald J. Trump is officially running for president again, and Westport’s Roger Chandanais, 93, is ready. He's busy welding another upcycled figurine that will resemble the former president with the message, “2024, here we come!” This will be the 14th Trump figure, since 2015, that he’s made for his front yard. ...
The Jewish Press
Judea and Samaria are Not ‘Occupied’ but ‘Disputed,’ says DeSantis
In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition political conference in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—one of the front-runners for the 2024 presidential race—defended the right of Jews to live in their biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria. “I don’t care what the State...
The Jewish Press
500K Gentiles Immigrated from USSR Under Law of Return Since 1990
Approximately 72 percent of people entitled to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return in 2020, and did so from former USSR member states, were descendants of Jews, but not halachically Jewish themselves, according to a report earlier this week by the Central Bureau of Statistics. The report was...
'This has been traumatic': One mom's battles with homelessness, joblessness, inflation
Parents struggling to feed and care for their children live in every corner of this great country. We shouldn't ignore them.
The Jewish Press
CNN Producer Fired for Antisemitic Remarks
CNN cuts ties with “TeamHitler” producer after Honest Reporting exposed him. The watchdog NGO recently revealed that CNN producer Idris Muktar Ibrahim had declared himself a member of “#TeamHitler” on Twitter while describing Hamas terrorists as “freedpm [sic] fighters… definding [sic] their land.”. “After...
The Jewish Press
Rabbis Call out State Department for Double Standard on Ben-Gvir vs. Arab Terrorism
A coalition representing more than 2,000 American rabbis criticized U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price for what it described as a double standard on support for terrorism. The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) on Nov. 14 called out Price’s comments on Otzma Yehudit chairman and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar...
The Jewish Press
Report: Iran Will Manufacture Attack Drones on Russian Soil
Russia has reached an agreement with Iran to manufacture hundreds of weaponized drones in Russian facilities, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing new intelligence seen by the US and other Western security agencies (Exclusive: Iran will help Russia build drones for Ukraine war, Western officials say). According to three officials...
