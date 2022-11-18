ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Reuters

World's longest-standing president seeks to extend 43-year rule

DAKAR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea votes on Sunday in a general election in which President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the world's longest-standing president, is expected to extend his 43-year rule at the helm of the tiny oil-producing West African nation.
The Jewish Press

Twitter’s Elon Musk Attacked by ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt

Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk has come under attack from multiple directions since his recent acquisition of the Twitter social media platform, with the most recent attackers including Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt who expressed his outrage in a series of tweets following the restoration of former President Donald Trump’s account on the site.
The Jewish Press

Judea and Samaria are Not ‘Occupied’ but ‘Disputed,’ says DeSantis

In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition political conference in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—one of the front-runners for the 2024 presidential race—defended the right of Jews to live in their biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria. “I don’t care what the State...
FLORIDA STATE
The Jewish Press

500K Gentiles Immigrated from USSR Under Law of Return Since 1990

Approximately 72 percent of people entitled to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return in 2020, and did so from former USSR member states, were descendants of Jews, but not halachically Jewish themselves, according to a report earlier this week by the Central Bureau of Statistics. The report was...
The Jewish Press

CNN Producer Fired for Antisemitic Remarks

CNN cuts ties with “TeamHitler” producer after Honest Reporting exposed him. The watchdog NGO recently revealed that CNN producer Idris Muktar Ibrahim had declared himself a member of “#TeamHitler” on Twitter while describing Hamas terrorists as “freedpm [sic] fighters… definding [sic] their land.”. “After...
The Jewish Press

Rabbis Call out State Department for Double Standard on Ben-Gvir vs. Arab Terrorism

A coalition representing more than 2,000 American rabbis criticized U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price for what it described as a double standard on support for terrorism. The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) on Nov. 14 called out Price’s comments on Otzma Yehudit chairman and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar...
The Jewish Press

Report: Iran Will Manufacture Attack Drones on Russian Soil

Russia has reached an agreement with Iran to manufacture hundreds of weaponized drones in Russian facilities, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing new intelligence seen by the US and other Western security agencies (Exclusive: Iran will help Russia build drones for Ukraine war, Western officials say). According to three officials...

