The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 81. Do not make the beginning part of capital T too high; it should be but little more than two-thirds the entire height of the letter. Note particularly that the last part curves over the top of the main (first) part without touching it. Time and hard work will be important factors in developing this letter. Be earnest, be faithful. The count is 1, 2, 3, 4, and about forty letters should be made to the minute.

