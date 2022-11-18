Read full article on original website
Related
hackernoon.com
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 81
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 81. Do not make the beginning part of capital T too high; it should be but little more than two-thirds the entire height of the letter. Note particularly that the last part curves over the top of the main (first) part without touching it. Time and hard work will be important factors in developing this letter. Be earnest, be faithful. The count is 1, 2, 3, 4, and about forty letters should be made to the minute.
hackernoon.com
THE CHANGE
In the Days of the Comet by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE CHANGE. I seemed to awaken out of a refreshing sleep. I did not awaken with a start, but opened my eyes, and...
hackernoon.com
Settling Down
Marriage by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Settling Down. It was in a boat among reeds upon the lake of Orta-217- that Trafford first became familiarized with the idea that Marjorie was capable of debt.
Comments / 0