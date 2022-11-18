Read full article on original website
New beds and office spaces coming to Trent Homeless Shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Just over two months after it opened to provide space for Spokane's homeless population, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting some money to help with improvements. Spokane County is investing $500,000 in new necessities such as beds and showers. Spokane City Officials say this...
Hayden resident fighting against multiple sclerosis traveling to Mexico to get treatment
HAYDEN, Idaho — For 23 years, Bates, 53, of Hayden, has lived with multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord and causes vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination. Robin Bates in some ways is fighting to buy his future, and he’s just over halfway...
Spokane County launches homeless shelter vacancy dashboard
(The Center Square) – A group of government entities in Spokane County have created a public website to show where overnight homeless shelter space is available. “This is another major improvement for our regional shelter system that potentially saves lives,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward in a statement. “This online reporting tool of nightly occupancy rates at shelters and other useful information is extremely timely as we are well on our way to what’s predicted to be a harsh winter.”
‘Until we feed all of Spokane, all of Washington:’ Spokane family helps bring Thanksgiving meals to 500 local families
SPOKANE, Wash. – In 2017, an 18-year-old had an idea of bringing Thanksgiving to those who can’t afford it–fast-forward six years, this idea has become a vision, growing each year. “It was powerful,” Keaton Flanigan said. “I gathered eight of my friends, we sourced eight families out...
Man who paralyzed young Spokane mother gets 10 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and permanently paralyzed a young Spokane mother in May 2022 entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the victim in the case. Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault...
University of Idaho students ‘likely asleep’ when fatally stabbed, coroner says
MOSCOW, Idaho — The four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed last weekend were “likely asleep” when they were attacked, the county coroner said late Friday. Each victim was stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds, Latah County coroner Cathy Mabbutt said in a...
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
Salvation Army Spokane to give out free Thanksgiving Day meals
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army Spokane will be giving out meals to the community for free on Thanksgiving Day. Those who don’t have a place to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal are welcomed to spend part of the holiday with The Salvation Army. Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. You can get the free...
I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
Rock City Grill announces permanent closure in December
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rock City Grill is closing in December. The restaurant announced its closing after 30 years in business Friday night. Rock City Grill is selling its location to the proprietors of South Hill Grill and will be operating until the end of November. The community is welcomed to try the restaurant’s Thai Pizza, Italian Nachos, and other...
More beds, showers, and privacy options coming to Trent shelter in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has approved spending $500,000 to provide additional beds and services at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC). The money will be used on new office trailers, more storage containers, beds, and showers. The portable office trailers will provide a private space for individual...
Three dead in crash on US 95 near Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Three people died in a car crash near Coeur d’Alene Friday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a Subaru Legacy and Ford F550 were involved in a head-on collision on US 95 near milepost 423 at around 5:30 p.m. ISP says the Ford left the northbound lanes and entered the southbound lanes, hitting the Subaru. The driver...
Christmas events and other things taking place this weekend in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — More winter events are happening this weekend in Spokane. Cold but dry temperatures in the mid-30s are expected in the forecast through the weekend. Santa Claus is coming to town, and the Numerica Skate Ribbon is opening for the season. You can also attend the Northwest Bigfoot Battle, a Spokane Valley Christmas crafts fair, a Poinsettia Tour or the Merry and Magical Holiday Parade.
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
Spokane County spends $500,000 to ready homeless shelter for winter
(The Center Square) – Spokane County is spending $500,000 on additional offices, shower units, and beds at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center to accommodate the needs of individuals being transitioned from a large homeless encampment on state property. “With the cold weather upon us, it is more crucial than ever that we get people out of the elements”, said Spokane County Commissioner Board Chair Mary Kuney in a written statement. ...
'Paying for Spokane's homeless crisis?' | Local non-profits and city leaders at odds
SPOKANE, Wash. — It has become the symbol of homelessness in Spokane, a sprawling camp of tents and broken down RVs along I-90, known as Camp Hope. What started as a protest last winter took on a life of its own on Department of Transportation land within city limits. Homeless advocates like Jewels Helping Hands say the process of moving people into more permanent housing is a slow one.
Chilly Monday before some rain and snow – Matt
A fast-moving system will complicate Thanksgiving travel Monday night through early Wednesday morning. Wintry weather will start late Monday in the Cascades and will peak Tuesday night in the Inland Northwest with rain, wintry mix, or snow depending on how far north you are. Northern Valleys could see an inch...
Vigil for four University of Idaho students killed near campus scheduled for after fall break
MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the University of Idaho, the candlelight vigil that was scheduled for this Wednesday night will be postponed until after fall break as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The time the vigil will take place is still yet to be determined.
How to get a KREM Cares Tom's Turkey Drive Meal
SPOKANE, Wash. — Where to go? | Most meals are handed out at the Spokane County Fairgrounds at 404 N. Havana St. Time | Distribution begins at approx. 7 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. or until we run out of meals. How early can I come? | We...
Three Killed in Friday Head-On Crash on US95 South of Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred Friday, November 18th, at approximately 5:31 PM, on US95 near milepost 423, about 5 miles south of Coeur d'Alene. Police say a Subaru legacy with three adult occupants, a 30-year-old female driver, a 32-year-old male passenger,...
