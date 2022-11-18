ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Martin Luther King Commission working to change the lives of youth

By Haven Hughes
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr Commission hosted its 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit Anti-Bullying Event at Pulaski Heights Middle School on Thursday.

“To come together to work on social issues as a community,” Dushun Scarborough, Executive Director of AR MLK Commission said.

The conversation was over non-violence, mental health, conflict resolution and bullying to help youth become leaders, and positive members in our community.

The commission brought in WWE Wrestler, Titus O’Neil to held shed a light on equality, change, and being an overall good human.

“it doesn’t matter what race or religion you practice, or what political affiliation you’re with, or what office you hold, or how much money you have in the bank,” O’Neil said. “Everybody can be a good human being.”

