When Elon Musk first offered to buy Twitter back in April 2022, he probably didn’t know what he was getting into. And yes, he figured that out later and tried to opt out. But the sale happened at a price tag of $44 billion, and the company is private. Now, Elon has to make it profitable. So far, the most famous idea he’s had is the $8 per month blue check subscription. Here is why it will underperform and what could work instead.

