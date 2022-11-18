ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Is this the year South Carolina can finally beat Clemson?

What’s the only thing better than crushing the No. 5 team in the country?. How’s this for an encore? Beat Clemson. To stop a streak, and beat a rival, it starts with belief, and that’s Shane Beamer’s first job this week at Clemson. The Gamecocks certainly...
CLEMSON, SC
WLTX.com

Post-game field rush by fans earns South Carolina a hefty SEC fine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's upset win over Tennessee still has Gamecocks fans celebrating. But the actions many took after the clock hit zero are going to cost the University of South Carolina some cash. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be fined $100,000 for...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

USC commitment shares funny story about rushing the field

South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Judge Collier might have earned himself a new nickname after the 63-38 win over Tennessee. Just wait until special teams coordinator Pete Lembo hears this one. “It was insane, I had to take my shoes off when I ran out there on the field,” he said....
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins

SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
NASHVILLE, TN
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina women's basketball score vs. Stanford: Live updates from No. 1–No. 2 matchup

No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball faces its biggest test of the regular season against No. 2 Stanford, looking for its first win on the Cardinal's home court. The Gamecocks (3-0) face Stanford (5-0) in Palo Alto, California on Sunday (3 p.m., ABC) in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. South Carolina, the reigning national champion, trails the all-time series with Stanford 6-2, but they beat the Cardinal last year 65-61 at Colonial Life Arena. The Cardinal's last win was a single-point victory in the 2021 Final Four, and they went on to win the national championship that year.
STANFORD, CA
AOL Corp

South Carolina, other colleges in hot pursuit of Camden 5-star recruit Joyce Edwards

Camden girls basketball coach Natalie Norris said it’s been a revolving door this fall with so many college coaches coming through the high school. The coaches of some of the top women’s basketball programs in the country were there to get another look at Camden junior Joyce Edwards, who is considered the No. 2 prospect in the country in the latest ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2024.
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Davidson seizes control in 2nd half to take down South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 18 points and Sam Mennenga scored 15 and Davidson used a 10-2 run in the second half to beat South Carolina 69-60 on Friday night. The Gamecocks led 29-25 halftime, but after the break Connor Kochera made a layup and followed with...
COLUMBIA, SC

