FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie points to how the Tennessee upset translates to Clemson for South Carolina
South Carolina pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season Saturday night as the Gamecocks took down No. 5 Tennessee in a magnificent offensive display. The Gamecocks now prepare for another tough game against Clemson. ESPN’s Matt Barrie broke down how the win over the Vols translates to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Is this the year South Carolina can finally beat Clemson?
What’s the only thing better than crushing the No. 5 team in the country?. How’s this for an encore? Beat Clemson. To stop a streak, and beat a rival, it starts with belief, and that’s Shane Beamer’s first job this week at Clemson. The Gamecocks certainly...
Clemson Did Not Wait Long to Turn Focus on Gamecocks
It was not long after Saturday’s 40-10 win over Miami before No. 9 Clemson turned its attention to rival South Carolina.
WLTX.com
Post-game field rush by fans earns South Carolina a hefty SEC fine
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's upset win over Tennessee still has Gamecocks fans celebrating. But the actions many took after the clock hit zero are going to cost the University of South Carolina some cash. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be fined $100,000 for...
USC commitment shares funny story about rushing the field
South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Judge Collier might have earned himself a new nickname after the 63-38 win over Tennessee. Just wait until special teams coordinator Pete Lembo hears this one. “It was insane, I had to take my shoes off when I ran out there on the field,” he said....
Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson
Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson. During the SEC Nation show -- which was live from the Horseshoe on South (...)
Where Tennessee Stands In Latest Rankings Following Loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins
SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
Shane Beamer: "It's A New Carolina"
Head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina have dealt with a lot this season, but it was all rewarded in a historic win over No. 5 Tennessee.
A Look At Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections Following Road Loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. ...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball score vs. Stanford: Live updates from No. 1–No. 2 matchup
No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball faces its biggest test of the regular season against No. 2 Stanford, looking for its first win on the Cardinal's home court. The Gamecocks (3-0) face Stanford (5-0) in Palo Alto, California on Sunday (3 p.m., ABC) in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. South Carolina, the reigning national champion, trails the all-time series with Stanford 6-2, but they beat the Cardinal last year 65-61 at Colonial Life Arena. The Cardinal's last win was a single-point victory in the 2021 Final Four, and they went on to win the national championship that year.
Clemson Loses Starting Offensive Lineman for Season
Clemson gets good news and bad news on Marcus Tate's knee, Dabo Swinney announced Sunday.
Commits Continue Push For Mazeo Bennett
Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett may be committed to Tennessee, but that hasn't stopped South Carolina commits from recruiting him.
South Carolina football CB Cam Smith’s savage message after locking up Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has been a force to be reckoned with in the college football scene. The star wide receiver is the backbone of the Volunteers’ devastating offensive attack. Against South Carolina football team, though, Hyatt was rendered ineffective by the Gamecocks’ defense shutting down his attempts to attack.
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender has strong message for Tennessee Vols after win over UT
South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith had some words for the Tennessee Vols on Saturday night after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia. Specifically, he had a message for Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Smith was asked about the “trash talk” between himself and Hyatt during the game.
AOL Corp
South Carolina, other colleges in hot pursuit of Camden 5-star recruit Joyce Edwards
Camden girls basketball coach Natalie Norris said it’s been a revolving door this fall with so many college coaches coming through the high school. The coaches of some of the top women’s basketball programs in the country were there to get another look at Camden junior Joyce Edwards, who is considered the No. 2 prospect in the country in the latest ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2024.
Freshman dunk highlights No. 1 South Carolina win vs Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. — (AP) — Ashlyn Watkins stole the ball at half court and knew exactly what she'd do next, throwing down a right-handed dunk that brought her teammates on No. 1 South Carolina to their feet in celebration. No big deal, said the 6-foot-3, five-star freshman. After...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina student section causes delay in Tennessee game for throwing trash on field
South Carolina is trying its best to pull off a shocking upset over No. 5 Tennessee Saturday night. Tensions are certainly high in Williams-Brice Stadium. During the third quarter of Saturday night’s game with South Carolina up 11 points, officials flagged the Gamecocks defense for a facemask penalty. Well,...
WIS-TV
Davidson seizes control in 2nd half to take down South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 18 points and Sam Mennenga scored 15 and Davidson used a 10-2 run in the second half to beat South Carolina 69-60 on Friday night. The Gamecocks led 29-25 halftime, but after the break Connor Kochera made a layup and followed with...
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Tennessee Upset Loss
Tennessee's season just went from special to nightmare in the span of just a few hours. The Volunteers suffered an embarrassing upset loss to the Gamecocks of South Carolina this Saturday night. It wasn't even close. Spencer Rattler had a career night, throwing for six touchdowns in the 63-38 victory....
