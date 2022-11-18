No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball faces its biggest test of the regular season against No. 2 Stanford, looking for its first win on the Cardinal's home court. The Gamecocks (3-0) face Stanford (5-0) in Palo Alto, California on Sunday (3 p.m., ABC) in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. South Carolina, the reigning national champion, trails the all-time series with Stanford 6-2, but they beat the Cardinal last year 65-61 at Colonial Life Arena. The Cardinal's last win was a single-point victory in the 2021 Final Four, and they went on to win the national championship that year.

