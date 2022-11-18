ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Pensacola non-profit helps woman celebrate sobriety with makeover

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A former homeless woman in Pensacola is making strides in her recovery process. Thanks to the non-profit organization "There is Hope and Huts 4 Our Friends", Artelia Davis is getting help. Just two weeks ago Davis was sleeping on the ground downtown. Two weeks ago she decided...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

7th annual OnBikes bicycle build held at Pensacola Bay Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 350 volunteers turned out for the 7th annual OnBikes Pensacola bicycle build Sunday. Build teams made up of local businesses, organizations and individuals assembled 500 bikes of all sizes at the Bay Center. The bikes built will be given to underprivileged children at Christmas. Many...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local church holds community Thanksgiving dinner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanksgiving dinner came early for some as Authentic Life Church hosted its community Thanksgiving dinner event on Saturday, giving people a taste of the holidays. Volunteers stacked plates with all the holiday favorites. The event was free and open to the entire community. According to the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard, Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage and trash collection in Prichard and Mobile, according to the municipalities. In Prichard, residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23 instead. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to Prichard officials.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola to receive $5.95 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has announced a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city said the award will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. “This funding is monumental in the City of Pensacola’s […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Crop Drop Destin to giveaway 120,000 pounds of food

DESTIN, Fla. -- 120,000 pounds of food is making its way to Destin. All of it will be used to feed hungry families across the panhandle. The group called Crop Drop Destin is hosting their 14th annual food giveaway. It's happening Saturday at Destin High School from 7:30 a.m. until...
DESTIN, FL
AL.com

WAWA leases land in Fairhope

Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
todayshomeowner.com

Ask Danny | Ep. 20: Home Heating Tips — Do This Now to Stay Warm All Winter

In this episode of “Ask Danny,” I’m talking with third-generation heating specialist Josh Hembree, general manager of Hembree Heating & Air Conditioning in Mobile, Ala. He’s answering some of the most-asked questions we get about heating your home. About Josh. Born and raised in Mobile, Josh...
MOBILE, AL

