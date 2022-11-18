Read full article on original website
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
WEAR
Pensacola non-profit helps woman celebrate sobriety with makeover
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A former homeless woman in Pensacola is making strides in her recovery process. Thanks to the non-profit organization "There is Hope and Huts 4 Our Friends", Artelia Davis is getting help. Just two weeks ago Davis was sleeping on the ground downtown. Two weeks ago she decided...
Inflation one of the drivers for families at food distribution in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of local families have food for thanksgiving thanks to a collaborative effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Senior Bowl. The large turnout at these food distributions is a tangible reminder of how badly inflation is impacting families. As people load up vehicles with boxes of food, there almost […]
WEAR
7th annual OnBikes bicycle build held at Pensacola Bay Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 350 volunteers turned out for the 7th annual OnBikes Pensacola bicycle build Sunday. Build teams made up of local businesses, organizations and individuals assembled 500 bikes of all sizes at the Bay Center. The bikes built will be given to underprivileged children at Christmas. Many...
WEAR
Donations, volunteers needed to cover Barrancas National Cemetery with Christmas wreaths
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon Foundation is once again seeking donations and volunteers to try and cover Barrancas National Cemetery with Christmas wreaths. Every year, the goal is to cover each of the 50,000 graves of veterans with a memorial wreath. The foundation hopes to...
Fairhope Volunteer Firefighters tackle two blazes simultaneously Friday night
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday was a busy night for firefighters in Fairhope. According to a post from the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to two fires simultaneously. At 10:17 Friday night, crews were dispatched to respond to a fire at home on Second Street. While en route they received another call for a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
Resources available for homeless during overnight freeze warning
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With temperatures dipping as low as 31 degrees overnight, homeless shelters are opening their doors to those in need. “Weekdays we invite men women and families who otherwise might be without a place to stay to come to us, and then overnight shelter for men. We invite them to not stay on […]
WEAR
Niceville community comes together to build Geek Lights on the Corner light show
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- It's an annual tradition you can't miss in Niceville -- Geek Lights on the corner is returning now for a decade and a half of bringing the community the greatest light show in town. If you haven't seen it, here's how the crews have managed to put...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County's Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day kicked off in Gulf Breeze
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents had the chance to dispose of household hazardous waste free of charge at Santa Rosa County's Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day. The event was held at the Gulf Breeze Community Center. Items disposed of included tires, antifreeze, paint, oil, and various chemicals.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local church holds community Thanksgiving dinner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanksgiving dinner came early for some as Authentic Life Church hosted its community Thanksgiving dinner event on Saturday, giving people a taste of the holidays. Volunteers stacked plates with all the holiday favorites. The event was free and open to the entire community. According to the...
WEAR
Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee held 32nd annual Creek Festival in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee held their 32nd annual Creek Festival this weekend. The festival is usually held the weekend before Thanksgiving every year but were unable to hold the festival the past few years because of COVID. The festival had performances from...
WALA-TV FOX10
Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard, Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage and trash collection in Prichard and Mobile, according to the municipalities. In Prichard, residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23 instead. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to Prichard officials.
The Holley House Bed and Breakfast holds rich history for Escambia County
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Holley House Bed and Breakfast is a charming combination of hospitality and history. Behind every door, there’s a story told by innkeeper and owner Deborah George. “Most people that were born in this county were either born here or at home, or maybe down behind the courthouse at the other […]
WEAR
Sandy Sansing joins WEAR News for 44th Communities Caring at Christmas campaign
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Communities Caring at Christmas campaign is underway. Corporate partner Sandy Sansing joined WEAR in scoping out toy selections as we discussed the growing list of families asking for assistance this year. The Communities Caring at Christmas program has provides toys and clothing for children in foster...
Pensacola to receive $5.95 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has announced a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city said the award will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. “This funding is monumental in the City of Pensacola’s […]
WEAR
Crop Drop Destin to giveaway 120,000 pounds of food
DESTIN, Fla. -- 120,000 pounds of food is making its way to Destin. All of it will be used to feed hungry families across the panhandle. The group called Crop Drop Destin is hosting their 14th annual food giveaway. It's happening Saturday at Destin High School from 7:30 a.m. until...
WAWA leases land in Fairhope
Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
todayshomeowner.com
Ask Danny | Ep. 20: Home Heating Tips — Do This Now to Stay Warm All Winter
In this episode of “Ask Danny,” I’m talking with third-generation heating specialist Josh Hembree, general manager of Hembree Heating & Air Conditioning in Mobile, Ala. He’s answering some of the most-asked questions we get about heating your home. About Josh. Born and raised in Mobile, Josh...
