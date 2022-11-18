ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NY, NJ forecast: Brisk and breezy with temps in the 30s

There is a freeze warning in effect Sunday night until Monday morning in the NYC area, according to the National Weather Service. NY, NJ forecast: Brisk and breezy with temps in the …. There is a freeze warning in effect Sunday night until Monday morning in the NYC area, according...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in tight Colorado House race

DENVER (KDVR) – Democrat Adam Frisch conceded the Colorado District 3 race to Republican Lauren Boebert during a news conference Friday morning, even though a recount is expected. “The voters have spoken and while we showed great progress, I remain down by a few hundred votes. This small margin...
COLORADO STATE

