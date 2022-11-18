Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Sting Proves He’s Not Darby Allin’s Weakness With Victory at AEW Full Gear
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had claimed that Sting was Darby Allin’s weakness, but the Stinger proved otherwise at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby managed to pick up the win, as Sting hit Lethal with a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Darby to win.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
411mania.com
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
411mania.com
Lineup Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion
MLW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. The following bouts are set for next Thanksgiving show, which airs on Pro Wrestling TV:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake.
411mania.com
MLW Looking To Work With CMLL Next Year
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking to work with CMLL some time next year. However, it was noted that this would put an end to MLW using AAA talent, as it has in the past, due to the relationship of CMLL and AAA. The two promotions refuse to work with each other in any capacity, as well as work with other promotions that use each other’s talent.
411mania.com
William Regal On How A Promo Changed Jon Moxley’s Career, Triple H’s Reaction, Learning About Moxley Before FCW
On a recent edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal explained how Jon Moxley came across his radar, Moxley crushing his showcase promo, HHH’s reaction, and much more. Check out the highlights below:. On he and HHH visiting FCW for a talent showcase: “So [HHH and I] get...
411mania.com
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results 11.20.22: Inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion Crowned
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over took place on Sunday morning, with the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Tokyo at the Ariake Arena, below courtesy of Fightful:. * Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Gabriel Kidd &...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 11.20.22: Sheamus Battles Gunther, More
WWE held a live event in State College, Pennsylvania on Sunday night featuring Sheamus taking on Gunther and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sheamus def. Gunther by DQ, which led to a tag team match. * Sheamus...
411mania.com
Hall’s Rampage Review – 11.18.22
Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, Excalibur. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and the show has quite a bit set up in advance. The main story is advancing a tournament whose finals have been moved from Full Gear to next week, which is the best option that AEW had all things considered. Other than that, we have a special guest star so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon
A couple of names are reportedly set to make their NXT TV debuts soon. The WON reports that AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team, is...
411mania.com
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off
Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Updated Lineup for Tonight’s TV Tapings, Over Drive Video Highlights
– Impact Wrestling has its Over Drive Fallout TV tapings scheduled for tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Motor City Machine Guns will challenge Heath and Rhino for the Impact Tag Team Titles after winning a No. 1 contender’s match on last night’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:
411mania.com
Tony Khan Gives Updates On Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole After AEW Full Gear
Tony Khan provided a little bit of an update on some missing AEW stars in Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole after AEW Full Gear. Khan was asked in the post-show media scrum about the four, who have been off TV for a while. Page and Cole...
411mania.com
DPW World’s Strongest Results 11.19.22: Emi Sakura Earns Title Shot
– Deadlock Pro-Wrestling (DPW) was back for last night’s DPW World’s Strongest Show. The card was previously taped a week earlier on November 12 and aired on DPWonDemand last night. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:. * SB KENTo beat LaBron Kozone. * Sumie Sakai beat Hyan. *...
411mania.com
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga
In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
411mania.com
Trey Miguel Wins Impact X-Division Championship At Over Drive
Trey Miguel is once again the X-Division Champion following Impact Over Drive. Miguel defeated Black Taurus to capture the vacant championship on Friday’s PPV. Miguel is now a two-time X-Division Champion. The title was vacated by Frankie Kazarian after he exercised Option C to challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship at tonight’s Impact! Plus event. You can see 411’s live Over Drive coverage here.
411mania.com
Cook’s Impact Over Drive 2022 Review
Hi, hello and welcome to 411Mania’s coverage of Impact Wrestling Over Drive! I’m Steve Cook, here for another big show in Louisville! I’m among the top 500 wrestling names to ever live in the River City, so I’m as qualified to review this show as anybody. We start with some Countdown to Over Drive matches because every fed needs to have way too many matches before the show actually starts.
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler On Storyline Beginning At Tonight’s AEW Full Gear
Fightful Select has a note about a storyline that could start tonight at AEW Full Gear. According to the report, there will be at least one team or duo that splits tonight and begins to feud with each other going forward.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was a Ladder Match Suggested For Survivor Series 1997?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Kevin Nash & Ken Shamrock Cast in Upcoming Sci-Fi Action Movie Fight Another Day
– Deadline that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ken SHamrock have joined the cast of the upcoming independent production, Fight Another Day. The project is an action movie for Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment. The film shoot has already begun in Torono.
Comments / 0