ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in south Columbus

By Sarah Szilagy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQvp7_0jF6CZ3L00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder related to a 2021 shooting in south Columbus.

Isaiah Hall of Columbus’ south side was arrested Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He is accused of killing Steven Simpson II, 43, in September 2021.

Frank LaRose boasts proposal to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass

According to CPD, officers responded to th e 600 block of Gilbert Street at about 10:54 p.m. on September 16, 2021, where they the found Simpson shot. Medics pronounced him dead at 11:01 p.m.

Hall’s arraignment is set for Friday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

73-year-old man acquitted in fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was acquitted on Friday in connection to a shooting last year that left one man dead. Robert Thomas, 73, was found not guilty on Friday of involuntary manslaughter after confronting his neighbors while armed in June of 2021, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack. However, Thomas […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting 'an attack' on community

Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting 'an attack' on community. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3tJIq7B. Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting ‘an attack’ …. Columbus LGBTQ+ leader: Colorado shooting 'an attack' on community. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3tJIq7B. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-20-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-20-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UUMgXx. Rivalry week kicks off on...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Circleville police investigating suspicious death of Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old Columbus woman. Police received a call of an unresponsive female near Rosewood Avenue at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they located the body of a deceased female, police said. The victim has...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Car crashed into east side karate studio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe residents say they are left with questions after shootout between sheriff’s deputy, suspect

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — After a Thursday night shooting left a suspect dead and a Ross County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital, the Chillicothe community is feeling shock. The shootout happened around 5 p.m. directly outside the sheriff’s office — in the heart of downtown Chillicothe. It also happened on the eve of the community’s […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect dies after shootout with deputy in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is in serious condition, after both were shot Thursday evening outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost identified Nicholas Mitchell, 42, as the suspect in a Friday press release. Mitchell died from his injuries at a Chillicothe-area hospital following […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy