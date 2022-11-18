ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inbox: They had to play way better than that

Not gonna lie...this team is hard to watch. Not gonna argue with you. Well, that was a giant step backward! Offense hardly had the ball in the first half as the defense could not get the Titans off the field. Then when the defense made plays or got us breaks in the second half the offense could not cash them in. This team unfortunately is out of sync and I see the season slipping away.
Packers players honor veterans at 'Huddle for Heroes' event

As part of the Salute to Service initiative, the Green Bay Packers hosted over 50 military veterans at The Turn at Titletown. Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, Dean Lowry, Jon Runyan and Josh Myers all took part in an afternoon of interactive games and festivities with veterans.
Titans' big plays were 'preventable' in Matt LaFleur's view

GREEN BAY – Matt LaFleur knew his defense's focus on stopping Titans running back Derrick Henry would leave the Packers' pass coverage a little vulnerable. But the breakdowns that left multiple Tennessee receivers wide open for big gains Thursday night were not a function of being shorthanded in the back end. They were a result of defenders simply not doing their jobs.
Packers' top high school plays of the month | October 2022

High schools across Wisconsin submitted their top highlights from October games, narrowed down to a top five selected by the Packers. Winning schools receive a $500 donation for their football program courtesy of the Packers and the NFL Foundation.
Inbox: That's all you can do

Is it just me or did that loss feel different than the rest? I can't quite put my finger on it, but something felt…amiss. This week was a rollercoaster of emotions. For players, coaches, and fans, it's difficult to go from an uplifting overtime triumph on Sunday to another defeat four days later. I said on "Packers Unscripted" going into the Detroit game that Green Bay could turn around the complexion of its season in a span of 11 days. Instead, the Packers went 1-2 and here we are.
Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Lee Corso Decision Today

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his long-awaited return to ESPN's College GameDay. The 87-year-old is in Bozeman, Montana with the rest of the crew for Saturday's featured game between the 7-3 Montana Grizzlies and 9-1 Montana State Bobcats. There's only one problem - it's freezing....
