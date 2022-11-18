Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
I'm really getting tired of talking about this problem in Shreveport. I have been harping about this for many years and it is still a major issue in our community. But I am really ticked off about it today. During my drive to the radio station in west Shreveport every...
KSLA
Every Warrior holds Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of active-duty personnel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and many of us are preparing to get together and celebrate. On the other hand, many active-duty military members are preparing to celebrate *away from family.”. KSLA News 12′s Michael Barnes was there Sunday night when Every Warrior Network hosted...
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
KTBS
Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport chaplains give turkeys and prayer ahead of Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department’s Chaplains on patrol held a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway at a Shopper’s Value Grocery Store Saturday morning. Several department chaplains gathered to pray with community members as they passed by and shopped at the chain’s Jewella Avenue location....
bossierpress.com
Microchipping Saddles in Bossier Parish
Yesterday, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Livestock Brand Commission teamed up to microchip. saddles for local residents. Agents with the Commission began implanting microchips into saddles that were brought in just before noon. The microchips were supplied to the public free of charge by the Brand Commission. “This was a successful day for horse owners here in Bossier Parish,” said LDAF Brand Inspector Carnie Burcham for Northwest Louisiana. The Brand Commission agents meticulously inspected and microchipped a total of 38 saddles.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Police Chief asks council to approve request for armored SWAT vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith asked the Shreveport City Council to approve the department’s request for an armored vehicle at Friday’s council meeting. Smith asked that the council allocate funds for a vehicle like the Bearcat similar to the one used by law...
ktalnews.com
Haughton looks for another upset in round two of East St. John
Haughton looks for another upset in round two of East St. John. Haughton looks for another upset in round two of …. Haughton looks for another upset in round two of East St. John. Carstensen challenges city council election. A glitch in voting machines led to what appeared to be...
q973radio.com
Jay Michaels Shreveport Cool Kid Of The Week: Meet Ty!
Every week we’re teaming up with BobaXpress to brag about the cool kids in the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex! Kids that are doing great in school — kids that go above and beyond at home and are just all around cool kids!. Nominate your Cool Kid to...
Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled
Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
KTBS
Shreveport vacant building catches fire again, investigation underway
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department battled a blaze Saturday morning at a commercial building near downtown Shreveport. KTBS was on the scene as multiple units responded to the building at Culpepper Street and Van Loan Street. That building has reportedly caught fire several times this year. A 62-year-old...
ktalnews.com
2 injured in Mooringsport head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
KSLA
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ended up getting shot, and another man was shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20 at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
ktalnews.com
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. Carstensen challenges...
