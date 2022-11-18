Students at Greene Early College observed National Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing family stories and playing the Mexican version of bingo. Coordinated by Lenoir Community College Liaison Pamela Gonzalez and GEC’s Counselor LaKeisha Barnes, the observance took place with each grade during Cougar Compass, a time each day immediately following lunch where presentations focus on basic life skills, academics, social and emotional learning. For Hispanic Heritage Month, the emphasis was...

KINSTON, NC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO