Leveraging Data to Future-Proof Higher Education
Higher education institutions face unprecedented challenges. Undergraduate enrollments nationwide fell by more than 1 million students following the pandemic. Student expectations are changing. Lower birth rates in recent years will lead to a post-Gen Z “enrollment cliff” by the late 2020s. Addressing each of these thorny issues requires...
Greene Early College observes National Hispanic Heritage Month
Students at Greene Early College observed National Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing family stories and playing the Mexican version of bingo. Coordinated by Lenoir Community College Liaison Pamela Gonzalez and GEC’s Counselor LaKeisha Barnes, the observance took place with each grade during Cougar Compass, a time each day immediately following lunch where presentations focus on basic life skills, academics, social and emotional learning. For Hispanic Heritage Month, the emphasis was...
Ivy Tech Seeks $55.6M in State Funding for New Tech Center
(TNS) — As the Indiana General Assembly prepares for its next budget-writing session, Ivy Tech Community College is seeking $55.6 million for a new, 78,000 square-foot building and renovation project at the Terre Haute main campus. The new, two-story building would house student services and many in-demand educational programs.
Gwinnett County Schools Piloting Alert Badges, Call Buttons
(TNS) — All Gwinnett County school buildings will get enhanced security vestibules at front entrances within about a year and push button locks in classrooms before students leave for winter break. Eric Thigpen, executive director of academic support, said at Thursday’s board meeting that the district is also considering...
Junior High STEM Lab in Indiana to Offer Microcredentials
(TNS) — Greensburg Junior High School is getting a new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) lab. The new facility is under construction on the east side of the GJHS building and is scheduled for completion in time for the 2023-2024 school year. Funded from several sources including grants...
South TX School Districts Get $10.3M for Broadband, Devices
(TNS) — Continuing to address the digital divide, Rep. Henry Cuellar announced Friday, Nov. 18 over $10.3 million in combined funds for the Laredo Independent School District and the United Independent School District for providing laptops, broadband connections and other devices for students and staff. "The pandemic highlighted that...
