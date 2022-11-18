PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles and No. 22 Cincinnati beat Temple 23-3 on Saturday to move closer to the American Athletic Conference championship game. Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) can guarantee a berth in its fourth straight conference title game and earn home-field advantage in the Dec. 3 contest with a win in its regular-season finale Friday against Tulane, with whom it is presently tied atop the standings. The Bearcats could also gain entry into the title game depending on how Central Florida — which was upset by Navy on Saturday — fares against South Florida. This is the final year in the AAC for Cincinnati, with the Bearcats moving to the Big 12. “The game is all about November,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “We’ve been talking about getting to November and playing well. It’s always tough when you go on the road, but these guys came out tongiht and didn’t worry about what happened earlier (with the UCF loss) or what the opportunities were for next week. They were up for the challenge.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO