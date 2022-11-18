ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Norwood

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes Norwood so unique -- click on the video above!. Ten minutes north of downtown Cincinnati is the City of Norwood. It's home to shopping destinations, a university, state-of-the-art office complexes, a variety of restaurants, historic homes and revitalized neighborhoods.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
CINCINNATI, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Cincinnati

Founded as a food truck in Cincinnati, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has expanded its menu to include a freestanding brick-and-mortar restaurant in Blue Ash. Originally a food truck, the pizza joint is now a full-service dine-in restaurant with an outdoor patio. The restaurant has an open kitchen and a Bob Marley vibe. Amy Youngblood Interiors designed its interior.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

No. 22 Cincinnati stifles Temple in 23-3 victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jacob Dingel and Bryon Threats intercepted passes, Noah Potter and Dontay Corleone recovered fumbles and No. 22 Cincinnati beat Temple 23-3 on Saturday to move closer to the American Athletic Conference championship game. Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) can guarantee a berth in its fourth straight conference title game and earn home-field advantage in the Dec. 3 contest with a win in its regular-season finale Friday against Tulane, with whom it is presently tied atop the standings. The Bearcats could also gain entry into the title game depending on how Central Florida — which was upset by Navy on Saturday — fares against South Florida. This is the final year in the AAC for Cincinnati, with the Bearcats moving to the Big 12. “The game is all about November,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “We’ve been talking about getting to November and playing well. It’s always tough when you go on the road, but these guys came out tongiht and didn’t worry about what happened earlier (with the UCF loss) or what the opportunities were for next week. They were up for the challenge.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Family displaced after kitchen fire in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — One family has been displaced following a fire in Blue Ash on Saturday. According to the Blue Ash Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a home on fire in the 4900 block of Ridgecrest Lane at approximately 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Here's what's opening in old Blue Manatee bookstore on Oakley Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley skincare business is expanding, opening a sister concept inside of the former Blue Manatee book store space at the end of this month. Jenny Simon Face MedSpa, a sister concept to facial aesthetics salon Jenny Simon Face, is hosting its grand opening at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township

MILFORD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries

SARDINIA, Ohio — Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries in the area of 10952 Martin-Alexander Road. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
fox13memphis.com

Ohio woman accused of drowning 93-year-old grandmother

EATON, Ohio — The granddaughter of a 93-year-old woman who was found in a bathtub in Eaton has been charged with her murder. According to WHIO, police were called to an apartment on Tuesday night following a report of a possible homicide. The body of Alice Matheny, 93, was found later in a bathtub.
EATON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
BLUE ASH, OH
bannersontheparkway.com

Xavier is basically where they were last year

A lot of the narrative surrounding this team right now is that this team has either made progress since last season or will make significant progress as the season goes on. A tweeter mentioned that this team, from a program that has missed four straight NCAA tournaments, would be an eight or nine seed. This was shouted down as being too pessimistic. Right here JBel (and we love you) said “Miller is having a big impact and it is only going to get better.”
CINCINNATI, OH

