Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Bank of England: FTX Collapse Shows Need to Regulate Crypto
The Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, Jon Cunliffe, considers the supervision of DeFi companies urgent before they endanger the stability of the international financial system. Discussion in the British Parliament of a bill that will allow regulators to implement a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies has just ended.
dailycoin.com
SalvageData Launches Solutions to protect Cryptocurrency
One of the leading data recovery service providers, SalvageData brings you proven solutions to protect your cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are susceptible to getting hacked or stolen by hackers. That’s why your crypto wallet should be protected with strong passwords and multifactor authentication when required. Beyond that, crypto-traders should also have...
dailycoin.com
Coinbase Commerce to Become WooCommerce’s Crypto Payment Processing Partner
Coinbase has announced a partnership with WooCommerce, an open-source customizable e-commerce plugin integrated with WordPress, allowing its merchants to accept payments in cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Commerce partners with WooCommerce. On Monday, November 21st, Coinbase Commerce announced a strategic partnership with WooCommerce. It will enable its merchants to accept payments in BTC,...
dailycoin.com
BudBlockz, Solana, and BNB Aim For a Strong 2023
Cryptocurrencies are known for their volatility. The rise and fall in price make it hard for many enthusiasts to choose the best coins. Some coins, like BudBlockz, Solana, and BNB, have huge market values. BudBlockz (BLUNT) is built on the Ethereum blockchain. BudBlockz is well on its way to creating a completely decentralized NFT collection Ganja Guruz and a digital asset platform for people interested in the cannabis market.
dailycoin.com
The Challenges of Centralized Virtual Currencies
You have to live under a rock not to have heard of the ill winds that have blown into the crypto world. In May 2022, the Terra Luna crypto empire crashed. Down with it went $40 billion worth of investor capital. This event so shook the cryptocurrency world that a...
dailycoin.com
Liquid Exchange Halts All Trading Activity as FTX Bankruptcy Process Moves Forward
FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid halted “all forms of trading” on Sunday at the request of FTX Trading, which is in the process of bankruptcy. The Japanese exchange said it will “give a fuller update in due course.”. Liquid halted crypto and fiat withdrawals almost a week ago.
dailycoin.com
Coinbase, MicroStrategy Bonds Drop To Record Lows on FTX Bankruptcy
Coinbase bonds are at historic lows, trading at 51 cents, MicroStrategy at 75 cents on the dollar;. Coinbase and MicroStrategy bond yields carry a premium of about 1,000 basis points to 10-year Treasuries;. FTX’s collapse is likely responsible for shaking institutional confidence in the industry. Bonds issued by crypto...
dailycoin.com
Alameda-Owned Ren to Look for New Funding and Go Open Source
Ren Protocol wants to cut its ties to Alameda Research by finding new investors. The project said it still has funding available until the end of the year. Ren intends to use the new funding to work on and release Ren 2.0 – an open-source and community-owned version of the network.
dailycoin.com
EMURGO will Launch Cardano’s First Regulated Stablecoin, USDA, in Q1 of 2023
EMURGO, the official commercial arm and a founding entity of the Cardano (ADA) project, has announced the launch of the first fully fiat-backed, regulatory-compliant stablecoin; USDA, for the Cardano ecosystem. Cardano to get a fully regulated USD-backed stablecoin. EMURGO announced that it has formed a partnership with a U.S.-based regulated...
dailycoin.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is revolutionizing the Venture Capital and Crowdfunding Space for everyone
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) intends to revolutionize the venture capital and crowdfunding industries by enabling everyone to invest in early-stage enterprises. Analysts anticipate that ORBN will surge after the first part of the presale by a factor of 6000%. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is revolutionizing the crowdfunding sector by...
dailycoin.com
Genesis Dismisses Bankruptcy Reports, Aims to Seek Compromise
Genesis has no imminent plans to declare bankruptcy. The lending company instead hopes to reach a “consensual” arrangement with its creditors. Gemini plans to work together with Genesis to resolve the situation. Days after halting withdrawals in response to the FTX cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse, digital asset financial services...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Market Prices Tank as FTX Hacker Dumps Ether (ETH)
Over the weekend, the FTX hacker made some daring plays that sent the market tumbling. BTC is down 4%, while Ether has shed approximately 8% of its value in 24 hours. Vitalik Buterin emphasized the stability of cryptocurrency’s underlying technology, the blockchain. On Monday, the crisis caused by the...
dailycoin.com
US Court Approves Proof-of-Claim Deadline For Celsius Network Victims
Proof of claim must be submitted by the customers of the defunct crypto lender no later than January 3, 2023. Crypto lending platform Celsius Network declared bankruptcy this year after a liquidity crisis plagued the industry. The independent examiner in the Celsius case said the firm had “insufficient” accounting and...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Registers 50,000 New Wallets Despite SHIB Price Plunge
FTX’s infamous liquidity crunch is still counting bodies with the total crypto market cap coming to just $814 Billion, a 2% downturn overnight. The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has to face the music of the crypto winter with a shrunk market cap of $4.68 billion, declining by 3.07% in the last 24 hours, according to LunarCrush.
dailycoin.com
Drake Is Waiting On Bitcoin (BTC) To Recover, Shows Off Ledger Cold Wallet
Canadian hip-hop star Drake took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of his iced-out Ledger hardware wallet. The multi-platinum rapper has been a Bitcoin (BTC) ambassador since 2021, when he wagered over $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency on the Super Bowl and cashed in a couple of massive UFC bets, later forming a partnership with Stake. Besides, Drake and fellow music mogul Snoop Dogg invested several million dollars into MoonPay earlier this year.
China considers cutting $700 checks for all citizens due to COVID-19 economic struggles
The Chinese Communist Party should distribute cash vouchers to its citizens in order to alleviate COVID-related economic hardships, economists suggest.
dailycoin.com
Better Safe Than Sorry: 8 Best Ethereum (ETH) Self-Custody Wallets (Part 1)
Every article about crypto wallets needs to start with the most important saying in the crypto industry: not your keys, not your coins. The notion, one of the first ones to be adopted by crypto natives, has returned to the spotlight following the bankruptcy of the second-largest centralized crypto exchange, FTX.
dailycoin.com
Chiliz (CHZ) and Algorand (ALGO) Tumble Double-Digits Amid World Cup Kick-Off
The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has finally kicked off as football fans from around the globe flock to Doha to witness the top-notch soccer competition. However, all of the football fan tokens are getting beaten down by the merciless crypto bears. That includes Chiliz (CHZ), Algorand (ALGO), and Cronos (CRO), all sponsors of the competition.
dailycoin.com
Uniswap Labs Releases Privacy Policy, Says It Collects Data Related to Wallets, Devices, and Browsers
Uniswap Labs, the firm behind Uniswap, released a new privacy policy. The privacy policy states that the firm collects on-chain data, including wallet addresses and transaction history. The company also collects operating systems, browser types, referring and exit pages, browser or device language, and other off-chain information. Uniswap Labs will...
Mexico v Poland: World Cup 2022 – live
Can Poland and ‘Lewangoalski’ start with a win or will Mexico prevail in their Group C opener? Join Barry Glendenning
Comments / 0