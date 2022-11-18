Read full article on original website
State of Texas: Sports betting, Austin control among bills filed at Capitol
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas legislators have their eyes on topics ranging from transgender and reproductive rights to immigration, property taxes and voting ahead of the 2023 session. On Monday, the first day to file bills ahead of session, nearly 1,000 bills were filed just before 5 p.m. The bill...
Unemployment rate in Texas held steady in October 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicated the state’s unemployment rate held steady during the month of October 2022. According to a press release from the TWC, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 4.0 percent, unchanged from September’s report....
Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own, but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale,...
State leaders gather for night one of “The Future of Rural Texas”
LUBBOCK, Texas — Leaders in state government, education, healthcare and business gathered at Texas Tech Thursday to kick off “The Future of Rural Texas,” a two-day event hosted by The Texas Tribune focusing on the unique challenges facing rural Texans. “Rural Texans deserve, have earned and have...
MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said.
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (11/20/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. It’s time to move from campaigning to governing in Austin. Lawmakers are about to return to the Texas capitol, and they’re already filing bills. We’ll sit down with State Senator Charles Perry to get an inside look at the upcoming 88th Legislative Session.
Dallas Fed: Texas employment decelerated in October
DALLAS — Employment decelerated in Texas during the month of October 2022, according to a press release Friday from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. The Lone Star State added 31,900 jobs during the month, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers. The Texas unemployment rate was...
AAA Texas: State has lowest gas price average in US ahead of Thanksgiving week
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fuel prices around most of the Lone Star State have been trending downward ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday next week, according to press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.024 on Saturday....
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
(NEXSTAR) — Texas does dive bars so well that they are practically an official state export. But locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives. Yelp gave us...
Where to ski in New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — If you are looking to get started with your winter sports activities, you are in luck. ‘A lot of the Ski resorts have been able to open up relatively on time and even early this year due to an active start to winter this year,” said Grant Tosterud, KRQE Chief Meteorologist. Plenty of ski areas around New Mexico will be opening soon, some as early as this weekend. Below is a list of when some of those Ski areas open.
