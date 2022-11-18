ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Paul Goldschmidt wins NL MVP, MLB world divided

By Arthur Weinstein
 3 days ago
Paul Goldschmidt finally has an MVP Award for his trophy case.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger, who was a two-time runner-up and had finished in the top six of the National League MVP voting five times before Thursday, dominated the voting this time, claiming 22 of 30 first-place votes for 380 points to win the honor.

Goldschmidt finished well ahead of San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado , who had seven first-place votes and 219 points. Goldschmidt’s teammate, third baseman Nolan Arenado , finished third with 232 points and had the lone remaining first-place vote.

Goldschmidt left little doubt in this race, putting up ridiculously good stats. He crushed 35 home runs, drove in 115 runs, batted .317, and led the NL with a .981 OPS and a 180 OPS+.

Goldschmidt told Bally Sports Midwest he immediately texted Arenado after learning he had won the award.

“He was the first guy I texted after the announcement,” Goldschmidt said. “I don’t win this award if he’s not there. Not just on the field but off the field, that guy’s one of my best friends.”

The 35-year-old Goldschmidt’s phenomenal season helped the Cardinals win the NL Central. However, some fans seemed to feel that, although Goldschmidt had the better numbers, Machado was more valuable to his team. It is hard to imagine the Padres making the playoffs without Machado’s contributions.

