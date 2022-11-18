ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina governor pushes gun safety in keynote speech

By Associated Press News
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcbwS_0jF68tyM00

Sensible policies can be approved to reduce gun violence across the country without threatening the rights of responsible firearm owners, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday, recalling last month’s mass shooting in Raleigh that left five people dead.

The Democratic governor made the comments in the keynote address at a virtual national gun safety conference and said he spoke to some family members and friends of the victims of the Oct. 13 shootings that began in an east Raleigh subdivision.

“My words and prayers may have been of some comfort, but they wanted more,” Cooper said at the conference organized by the bipartisan group 97Percent. “They were angry. They wanted justice. And they wanted to keep it from happening again.”

Police ultimately arrested a wounded 15-year-old suspect, who was wearing camouflage clothing and found with a handgun and a shotgun. Raleigh police have yet neither disclosed a motive for the shooting, whose victims included the suspect's 16-year-old brother nor described how the youth obtained the weapons.

Cooper said too many children are being accidentally shot by guns, too many people are using guns to commit suicide and “too many young people lie bleeding in the streets from bullets that come from guns that are far too easy for other kids to get.”

The governor mentioned several efforts to discourage gun violence, including more robust background checks of gun purchasers; a legal process already used by nearly 20 states to remove firearms from someone believed to be an extreme risk of harming themselves or others; and the expansion of safe storage awareness initiatives.

A significant gun violence prevention law was approved by Congress in June.

He likened gun violence reduction efforts to the public health approach in the 1970s to reduce the rate of motor vehicle death through mandatory seat belt laws, safer vehicles and other requirements.

“Cars aren’t evil in and of themselves, yet they can be instruments of death for young people,” Cooper said. “The government didn’t take the cars away from responsible drivers, and we won’t take away guns from responsible owners. We just want to make it safer.”

Cooper spoke the same day the state Department of Health and Human Services released a document summarizing public health approaches to reduce violence and “firearm misuse” that leads to injury and death.

The DHHS document said there were more than 1,700 firearm-related deaths in North Carolina in 2020. And 116 North Carolina children died of a firearm-related injury in 2021, making it the leading cause of child injury death.

Cooper issued an executive order in 2019 that directed the State Bureau of Investigation to improve the quality of information provided for background checks for firearm purchases. He also mentioned Thursday spending and training to identify students in need of mental health aid. Some ideas in the DHHS plan would need legislation from the Republican-controlled General Assembly. GOP legislative leaders have been cool to anything perceived as tightening gun-access laws.

A bipartisan state House measure approved in the chamber in 2021 would direct and fund a two-year education campaign on the safe storage of firearms, including ways to receive a free gun lock. It didn't clear the Senate. Cooper said Thursday his administration is pushing the campaign forward, despite the stalled funding.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

North Carolina distributes last of $3.6B in federal COVID-19 relief funds

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office finished disbursing $3.6 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds this week. "Coronavirus relief funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19's impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system," NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said on Wednesday. "Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO's staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state's history."
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

Bar Owners Are Suing North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

Bar owners who lost revenue during the Covid pandemic are suing North Carolina governor Roy Cooper. In a brief filed by the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association, bar owners seek to have their suit against Cooper reinstated. Lawyers for the group argue that bar owners suffered losses because of the governor’s shutdown orders.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
chathamjournal.com

Sustainability issues at Chatham Maternity Care Center could jeopardize unit’s future

Siler City, NC – Ellen Chetwynd, a long-time Chatham County resident, has already seen labor and delivery shut down once at Chatham Hospital. She gave birth to her daughter at Chatham Hospital in 1988 when it was at its old location on West Third Street in Siler City. Shortly after, motivated by her own positive birthing experience, she went to work as a nurse in the same maternity unit.
SILER CITY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Election canvasses complete across Southeast North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. The canvass is the date set by the state where local boards must confirm the results and ensure their accuracy. From counting ballots by...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy