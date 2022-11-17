After seeing its shares collapse over 80% from its peak, Palantir might be poised to deliver strong returns going forward. In this article, we are taking a look at Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR), whose shares are currently trading more than 83% off their all-time highs. Despite the stock’s performance so far, Palantir’s bullish case remains as strong as ever. Once the muddy waters clear, the market will hopefully see the value in Palantir’s business, which is likely to result in revitalized investor sentiment.

