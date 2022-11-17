Read full article on original website
Here’s Why Lowe’s Stock (NYSE:LOW) Might be a Bull Trap
Although Lowe’s recently delivered a solid earnings beat for the third quarter, management disclosed a strikingly optimistic view of the economy. Unfortunately, this narrative might clash with the underlying facts, making LOW stock riskier than advertised. Posting positive earnings results amid a downbeat market environment usually calls for celebration....
Are Carvana’s (NYSE:CVNA) Liquidity Concerns Overblown?
Investors dump Carvana stock over liquidity concerns amid weak demand trends. CVNA stock dropped 32% last week. The downtrend in Carvana’s (NYSE:CVNA) stock continues as the online platform for buying and selling used cars closed about 32% lower last week. Year-to-date, CVNA stock has lost about 97% of its value. While CVNA announced job cuts to reduce cash burn, this irked investors and raised concerns over its liquidity.
Rock-Bottom Price a Draw for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock
Shopify stock may seem to be out of the woods after a considerable year-to-date decline of 73%. Also, positive signals from hedge funds and investors are encouraging. Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) (TSE: SHOP) have dropped more than 73% this year. Given the share price correction and the company’s future growth plans, the stock might be a good long-term investment opportunity now. Moreover, bullish signals from hedge funds help instill confidence in the stock.
‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever.
Is It Too Late to Buy Canadian National Railway Stock? (TSE:CNR)
Canadian National Railway stock has been resilient this year. However, it may be too late to buy right now for two key reasons. We believe it’s best to wait for a dip before considering entering the stock. Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI), Canada’s largest railroad company, has seen its...
Dell Shares (NYSE: DELL) Surge after Beating Earnings Expectations
Shares of Dell (NYSE: DELL) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.30, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.60 per share. Sales decreased -6.4% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $24.72 billion....
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock: Is There Further Upside in Berkshire’s Energy Pick?
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought additional shares of Chevron in the third quarter, reflecting its bullish stance. Meanwhile, some analysts see limited or no upside potential in CVX stock from current levels due to the significant year-to-date rally and demand concerns amid the possibility of an economic downturn. Warren...
The 3 Best Turkey-Producing Stocks to Gobble Up
As Wall Street prepares for family visits and filling feasts, what’s on the table for bargain hunters and income investors? Dig into a healthy helping of turkey-producing stocks with three picks to give curious traders some food for thought. It’s November, inflation is still high, and there’s a turkey...
2 Deeply Oversold Tech Stocks That Wall Street’s Sticking With
Twilio and Atlassian have been crushed in one of the worst years for tech stocks in decades. Despite macro headwinds and slowed growth, both stocks look like compelling contrarian candidates for those looking to play a rebound in the tech scene. The great tech wreck of 2022 will go down...
High Hopes for Baidu (BIDU) Q3 Results; AI Cloud and Apollo Go are Flourishing
Baidu is set to release its third-quarter results on November 22. Analysts and investors will be closely watching the performance of its AI Cloud and autonomous driving businesses as prime catalysts for future growth. Chinese internet search giant Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is scheduled to report its third quarter Fiscal 2022...
Celebrate Black Friday 2022 with These Stocks
Black Friday is upon us and shoppers are gearing up to kick off the holiday shopping season in earnest. It’s time to shed off the grim economic talks, job cuts and embrace the holiday spirit and hunt the biggest discounts. As a number of retailers gear up to provide...
Investor Activism Threatens to Thwart News Corp./Fox Merger
The possible merger of News Corp. and Fox is being protested by an activist investor. Irenic Capital Management believes the deal undervalues News Corp.’s well-established mass media and publishing businesses. Activist investor Irenic Capital Management is unhappy with the proposed merger between News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) (NASDAQ:NWS) and Fox Corp....
Cassava (SAVA) Stock: Risk/Reward Equation Is More Balanced, Says Analyst
Cassava (SAVA) shares have put in a good rally since hitting a yearly low in late July, with the stock almost doubling during the period. However, the surge is a bit of a head scratcher to B. Riley’s Mayank Mamtani who finds no real evidence to support the uptick.
JD, BABA, or LI: Which Chinese Stock is a Top Pick Amid a Steep Pullback?
Chinese stocks continue to be under pressure due to multiple factors, including the uncertainty related to COVID-led disruptions and regulatory pressures. We will discuss three Chinese stocks that Wall Street is optimistic about and select the one with higher upside potential. This year has been quite brutal for Chinese stocks....
DraftKings Shares (NASDAQ: DKNG) Plunge after Customer Accounts were Hacked
Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are down over 9% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to a hack that drained money from customer accounts. The number of accounts that were affected by this hack was not revealed. Is DKNG Stock a Buy?. DKNG stock has a Moderate...
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Defensive Stocks Deserve a Look
Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. What investors need here is a way to cut through the noise, take the raw flood of stock data, and reduce it to a pattern, a usable information point that can indicate potential winners in the markets. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in, a data tool that fills exactly this niche.
Mobileye in Focus as Wall Street Begins Coverage
Shares of driver assistance and autonomous driving solutions provider Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) are in focus today after major names on the Street initiated coverage on the stock. Since debuting at $21 levels last month, shares of the company have already surged nearly 30%. Today, RBC Capital’s Joseph Spak initiated coverage...
Tesla Shares (NASDAQ: TSLA) Fall amid Chinese Lockdown Fears
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are down over 5% in today’s trading session, as the stock hit its lowest price since 2020. This can be attributed to a potential return to lockdowns in China as COVID-19 cases began spiking again. Given that Tesla has a Gigafactory in Shanghai, there...
Palantir’s Bullish Case Remains Compelling after Big Drop
After seeing its shares collapse over 80% from its peak, Palantir might be poised to deliver strong returns going forward. In this article, we are taking a look at Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR), whose shares are currently trading more than 83% off their all-time highs. Despite the stock’s performance so far, Palantir’s bullish case remains as strong as ever. Once the muddy waters clear, the market will hopefully see the value in Palantir’s business, which is likely to result in revitalized investor sentiment.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT): Q2 EPS Could Continue to Slide
Medtronic will announce its Q2 financials on November 22. The company’s earnings could remain under pressure. Medical device maker Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 financial results on November 22. Similar to Q1, Medtronic’s EPS (earnings per share) could continue to mark a year-over-year decline in Q2.
