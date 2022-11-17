Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts arrived at the American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles hand-in-hand. For her first outfit of the night, Nash wore a spaghetti-strapped fitted black gown with an open-back and a ribbed-tie silhouette. The train of the dress ruffled across the red carpet while Betts incorporated a green suit into the mix with hits of yellow, red and black retro patterns. The musician opted for a black bow tie and a yellow button-down shirt to go with the colorful double-lapeled tuxedo. Although Nash opted for a monochromatic look, she wore ruched leather gloves that...

