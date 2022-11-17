Read full article on original website
Niecy Nash Does Red Carpet Glamour With Her Wife Jessica Betts in Colorful Suit at American Music Awards 2022
Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts arrived at the American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles hand-in-hand. For her first outfit of the night, Nash wore a spaghetti-strapped fitted black gown with an open-back and a ribbed-tie silhouette. The train of the dress ruffled across the red carpet while Betts incorporated a green suit into the mix with hits of yellow, red and black retro patterns. The musician opted for a black bow tie and a yellow button-down shirt to go with the colorful double-lapeled tuxedo. Although Nash opted for a monochromatic look, she wore ruched leather gloves that...
Yola Performs “Break The Bough” At The 2022 American Music Awards
Yola performed “Break the Brough” from her 2021 Grammy-nominated album, Stand For Myself, at the 2022 American Music Awards. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the English singer and songwriter brought an upbeat groove to the award show’s “Song of the Soul” segment, which celebrates the power of music and the artists that use their voices to inspire change. More from VIBE.comLionel Richie Accepts Icon Award, Speaks To Young Artists At 2022 American Music AwardsGloRilla And Cardi B Bring "Tomorrow 2" To The 2022 American Music AwardsMissy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music Awards Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater was treated to a soulful disco-inspired...
American Music Awards 2022 Winners: Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift & More Win Big At The AMAs
Happy 50th, American Music Awards! Half a century after the first American Music Awards took place, the 50th installment occurred on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. With Wayne Brady hosting the event and scheduled performances from Pink, Lil Baby, Anitta, Imagine Dragons with JID, Carrie Underwood, Yola, and Tems, it promised to be an exciting night of music. But, who won big?
