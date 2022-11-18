ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, NM

Second migrant hunger strike reported in ICE holding facilities

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NThM_0jF67ZuF00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrants at a second U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility are saying they’re on a hunger strike to protest prolonged detention and alleged unsanitary conditions.

In an open letter disseminated by immigration advocates this week, detainees at the Cibola County Correctional Center in Milan, New Mexico, said they were striking and detailed why. The advocates said the hunger strike began on Oct. 18 with 20 detainees and has now grown to include 25.

“The majority of the detainees have languished for many months detained here without justification by ICE. These people have committed no crimes and present no danger to American society. They are seeking asylum and although they have legal sponsors, family ties and somewhere to live, they are denied their rights to release on parole, bond,” the letter states.

The group of all-male detainees is demanding their own release and an end to alleged discriminatory practices.

In September, detainees at the Torrance County Detention Facility also said they were on hunger strike. But CoreCivic, the contractor that runs both Torrance and Cibola, again refuted claims of a hunger strike .

“The situations described […] regarding our Cibola County Correctional Center are neither accurate nor reflective of our policies, procedures or values. As of November 16, there has been no hunger strike at (Cibola),” said Ryan Gustin, director of public affairs for CoreCivic.

Federal officials also told Border Report on Thursday said they have no knowledge of a hunger strike at the Cibola facility. ICE’s Office of Detention Oversight in June published a report stating Cibola was in compliance with 16 of 17 required standards, including medical care.

But migrant advocacy groups who disseminated the Cibola detainee allegations insist “inhumane conditions” and alleged abuse are rampant at detention facilities.

“It has been repeatedly reported by survivors of detention that human rights abuses run rampant at Cibola,” Las Americas said in a statement Thursday. “Earlier this year, several high-risk detained persons have spoken up about the medical neglect and discrimination suffered. […] It is clear that medical abuse, racism and immigration are intrinsically linked in this system and, if unresolved, they will have extreme adverse consequences.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

CoreCivic denies medical care at Cibola is substandard.

“All of our immigration facilities are monitored very closely by our government partners at ICE, and they’re required to undergo regular review and audit processes to ensure an appropriate standard of living for all detainees,” Gustin said. “Our staff are trained and held to the highest ethical standards. […] We vehemently deny any allegations of detainee mistreatment.”

Gustin said detainees who believe they have been mistreated can file a grievance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 143

AP_000324.4c02d1b1a33a492f8077d5ecb97c8874.0248
3d ago

Let them starve. There are plenty of U.S. citizens that are homeless and hungry that would be more than grateful for a hot meal.

Reply(2)
141
RantNRoll
2d ago

blah blah....cain't be worse that sheltering in a tent and poopin' in the brush. complain to the gangs who took your money to get you here.

Reply(2)
91
Wanda Pearson
3d ago

Don't come here illegally. THEY think they are entitled to all the freebies THANKS TO JOE BIDEN

Reply(1)
148
Related
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
CBS News

Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar in Mexico; cartel messages left behind on blood-covered floor

Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday. It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
The Independent

US aid worker shot dead in front of wife and child in Baghdad

A US aid worker has been shot dead in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner on Iraqi soil, officials said.The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lived in Baghdad’s central Karrada district, reported Associated Press (AP) quoting police officials.A car cut him off as he drove through the street and assailants shot him dead.Officials said that the reason behind his killing is not known yet. It is also not clear whether the assailants were attempting to kidnap him.The man’s wife and child were also in the car but were not...
Border Report

Border Report

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy