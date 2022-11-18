ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFOV celebrates their 50th Anniversary

By Annalise Murphy
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IX3JB_0jF65rfd00

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley celebrated their 50th Anniversary with an open house Thursday night.

The festive celebration offered food and drinks and showcased nine art pieces made by local high school art departments. Earlier this year, CFOV invited all local high school art departments to submit a proposal for a project that showed “what community means to you.”

Participating schools included Steubenville High, Tyler Consolidated, Brooke High, Buckeye Local, Jefferson County Christian, Valley High, Shadyside, Central Catholic High and Madonna High.

For more information on the CFOV, check out their website .

