Greenville, SC

WBTW News13

South Carolina man found passed out in car with child inside

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. Deputies say the injured person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Investigation underway after 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson County following overdose

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to a report of drug overdose. Deputies said at that time one person was taken to AnMed for treatment.
FOX Carolina

2 dead after two separate incidents on White Horse Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two separate, deadly incidents after two pedestrians were killed on Whitehorse Road on Saturday night. According to Highway Patrol, the first incident was a hit-and-run that happened on Whitehorse Road near West Marion Road at around 7:01 p.m....
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dead after crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was killed while crossing the road in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on White Horse Road near Saluda Lake Drive. They say a car was traveling south on White Horse Road when it...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman found dead inside truck in Upstate

FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department. Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.
UNION, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate woman reported missing has been found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Zandra King has been found safe. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who they say has schizophrenia. They said Zandra King, 74, was last seen on November 1, on Highway 414 in Travelers...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WYFF4.com

Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Passenger dead, driver hurt after crash Friday night

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead and another is hurt following a crash Friday night. The collision was reported around 6:30 p.m. on US-76 near West Queen Street. An SUV and a car collided when the car was turning left...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Gun found in Upstate student's backpack

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing teen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Carter Hewes was last seen in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road around 5 p.m., according to deputies. He was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and white shoes.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

