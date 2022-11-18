Read full article on original website
South Carolina man found passed out in car with child inside
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. Deputies say the injured person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
Man dead in Greenville Co. hit-and-run
A man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in Greenville County.
Man killed in hit-and-run on Greenville County road, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened just after 7 p.m. on White Horse Road and W. Marion Road. They say a pedestrian was crossing White Horse Road when a vehicle hit the pedestrian...
Coroner: Investigation underway after 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson County following overdose
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to a report of drug overdose. Deputies said at that time one person was taken to AnMed for treatment.
2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Department, two people were found dead on Jones Street in Anderson Sunday morning, with a third person taken to the hospital who is now in stable condition.
2 dead after two separate incidents on White Horse Road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two separate, deadly incidents after two pedestrians were killed on Whitehorse Road on Saturday night. According to Highway Patrol, the first incident was a hit-and-run that happened on Whitehorse Road near West Marion Road at around 7:01 p.m....
Woman dead after crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was killed while crossing the road in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on White Horse Road near Saluda Lake Drive. They say a car was traveling south on White Horse Road when it...
Woman found dead inside truck in Upstate
FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department. Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.
Greenwood Co. deputies searching for missing man
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in Laurens, official says
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a child was hit in front of a school Friday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:11 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary. The Sheriff’s Office said the 7-year-old boy usually walks...
Upstate woman reported missing has been found safe, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Zandra King has been found safe. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who they say has schizophrenia. They said Zandra King, 74, was last seen on November 1, on Highway 414 in Travelers...
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
Passenger dead, driver hurt after crash Friday night
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead and another is hurt following a crash Friday night. The collision was reported around 6:30 p.m. on US-76 near West Queen Street. An SUV and a car collided when the car was turning left...
Gun found in Upstate student's backpack
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this...
Greenville Co. Coroner’s Office investigates two pedestrian fatalities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating two pedestrian fatalities near the White Horse Rd. area that appear to be unrelated. The Coroner’s Office says two people were hit by two separate vehicles. South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says the incidents happened...
Man arrested for trafficking nearly 7 pounds of meth in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested after he was found with more than 6.5 pounds of meth in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop was conducted when deputies noticed a Dodge Charger speeding along Highway 24. Deputies found the drugs in the trunk of the car during their […]
Anderson woman reported missing now considered endangered, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A woman out of Anderson County has been reported missing and is considered endangered, according to deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Andrea S. Freeman was last seen on Nov. 8, in the Veterans Street area of Anderson. According to deputies,...
Deputies looking for missing teen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Carter Hewes was last seen in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road around 5 p.m., according to deputies. He was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and white shoes.
