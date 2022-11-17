ESTERO, Fla. - Coletrane Washington sank six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 22 points as Drexel defeated UT Arlington at Hertz Arena in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase, 59-38. The Dragons made a season-high 10 3-pointers and held the Mavericks (2-3) to just 25 percent shooting as they improved to 3-1 this season. Drexel will face Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday night. The 2022-23 men's basketball season is presented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker's Local 98.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO