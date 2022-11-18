Read full article on original website
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ to close
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events.
WDEF
More To The Story: The Grateful meal
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s a big crowd gathered on the street. In front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in downtown Chattanooga. An entire block “blocked off.” Two long tables. One for loading up food on your plate. The other for a sit down meal. An...
Iconic BBQ joint in East Ellijay to close
An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.
WDEF
Memorial Services set for House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge
ATLANTA (WDEF) – Georgia officials have announced public memorial services for House Speaker David Ralston. The Blue Ridge politician and lawyer passed away on Wednesday. The Governor has ordered that state flags fly at halt-staff in his honor and his body will lay in state at the Georgia capitol.
chattanoogacw.com
Hear that? New noise ordinance affecting homeowners under discussion in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's City Council is hoping a new ordinance will make some noise -- or rather, keep excessive noise at the wrong time to a minimum. A noise ordinance is already in place for downtown; An amended ordinance would expand the regulation to the suburbs of the Scenic City.
chattanoogacw.com
Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
WTVC
Motion to Intervene filed by law office, former Budgetel Residents
Chattanooga, Tenn. — A Chattanooga law office representing more than 80 people displaced from the "Budgetel" is asking for a court intervention. An attorney from Wright & Woodward, PLLC sent us a copy of the Motion to Intervene. Motion to Intervene by Christy Marie on Scribd. The request asks...
mcnewstn.com
Marion County Food Bank targeted to benefit from Christmas Concert
This December 9th at South Pittsburg’s Princess Theatre, Builtwell Bank is presenting “Lee Gibson’s A Night of Nashville – A Country Christmas” concert. This performance is to celebrate Christmas while helping raise money and awareness for the Marion County Community Ministry’s Food Bank. While the MCCM Food Bank program provides food boxes for families in Marion County, it depends on donations from corporations, churches, and individuals. If this concert sells out, this could potentially buy several truckloads of food just in time for the harshest time of the year.
WDEF
Mayor Wamp Agrees to County Commission Resolution on Taylor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A new chapter in the saga over whether or not Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp can fire County Attorney Rheubin Taylor occurred this afternoon. The discussion was tense over whether Mayor Wamp would be compliant with a resolution passed by the Commission. Wamp opened his comments by saying, “We’re all here today, because by surprise on Wednesday, you all brought forward this resolution that brought us to here.”
WTVC
Early morning house fire destroys Decatur home
DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department says no one was at the home and no one was hurt while the fire blazed. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. They say the Decatur Police Department is handling the investigation. EARLIER: The Decatur Fire Department...
WDEF
Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
WDEF
Fire Department Conducts Trench Rescue Training
SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Fire Department along with other agencies are holding trench rescue drills. This drill was being held at Old McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. The drill allows first responders to simulate saving a victim who is engulfed by a trench collapse, a simulation that can...
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
WDEF
Firefighters spot house fire from their station in East Lake
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters didn’t need to get the call about a neighborhood blaze this morning in East Lake. They could see the smoke from their station. Chattanooga firefighters noticed the smoke just before 11 AM. They went over to a home in the 1900 block of E....
WDEF
From The Archives: 1982 Thanksgiving meals
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – If you’ve been shopping for Thanksgiving meal ingredients, you know how inflation is impacting the traditional holiday meal. We’re seeing double-digit price increases in turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples this year. Turkey prices, alone, are up about 28%. So some experts...
mymix1041.com
SPCA offering free pet vaccinations Saturday
From the Cleveland Daily Banner: SPCA of Bradley County will provide free vaccinations for Bradley County area pets this Saturday, Nov. 19th. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including SPCA of Bradley County.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County School Board addresses Budgetel closure that affects 71 kids
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After the extended stay motel "The Budgetel" was closed down by the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, many people including some Hamilton County students are looking for new homes. The Hamilton County School Board met Thursday and, while it was not on the agenda, it was...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 22
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 22. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Quinton Carter – Resisting/Pro Capias, Insurance. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana. Jacob Eigh –...
