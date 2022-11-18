Read full article on original website
Was Texas the real site of the first Thanksgiving?
According to many historians and the first Thanksgiving celebration in the United States took place near El Paso in 1598, 23 years before the Pilgrims held their famous dinner at Plymouth Rock.
Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19. The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched […]
KFOX 14
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday tradition, WinterFest, has returned to downtown El Paso. This year the event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit and family friendly festivities, according to city officials. The season runs Nov. 19th through Jan. 1, 2023. The festivities kicked off Saturday evening with the lightning of the San The post WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant Opening
By Dave Stone - https://www.flickr.com/photos/silvercreek78250/3432634625/, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: El Paso Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
KFOX 14
Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
CBS Austin
Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas
NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length. "Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas, the largest in three decades" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Erika Amezaga! This is a beautiful shot of central El Paso. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
ktep.org
Las Cruces' Mayor Ken Miyagishima
In this edition of El Paso Prime Time, from Thunderbird Management, Richard Dayoub welcomes Mayor of Las Cruces, Ken Miyagishima to talk about how his interest in politics was awakened by the want to care for his brother; Mayor Miyagishima also talks about the different partnerships with neighbor cities and counties and gives some details about how he is executing his State of The City Address that involves transportations plans for the city and development of former landfill.
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law, YISD provide turkey baskets to local families
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — For the third consecutive year, Cesar Ornelas Injury Law has partnered with Ysleta ISD to provide turkey baskets for families in need. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Riverside High School. This year they provided 150 turkey baskets for Ysleta ISD. The school is in charge of […]
KVIA
The Carden International Circus comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - For over 50 years, the Carden International Circus has been thrilling audiences across the country with the very best in live, family entertainment that is fun for all ages!. Whether you prefer to watch trapeze artists or acrobats, jugglers or magicians, or whether you are there...
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round
The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
KVIA
El Paso’s Salvation Army seeking bell ringers this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season is the time for festivities, family, friends, and of course, the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. If you have ever wanted to help your community by ringing that famous bell, now is your chance. El Paso's Salvation Army said Bell Ringers are...
West Texas Rattled By Strong Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake
A section of West Texas felt an earthqake as a strong magnitude 5.4 quake hit near 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The earthquake hit the west-southwest area of Mentone, Texas, which is around 35 miles northwest of Pecos. The quake hit at a depth of about 5.5 miles. This was followed up by eight aftershocks. The strongest of those was a 4.1 magnitude.
“Grow A Blessing” Initiative Seeks To Help El Paso Families In Need This Thanksgiving
My favorite part about the holiday season is seeing how people find ways to give back to those in need in our community. During the holiday season I truly do see the phrase “El Paso Strong” come to life. El Paso couple Wendy and Miguel Gamillo and doing...
ktep.org
Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso
Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso (also known as PEEP) is dedicated to introducing and encouraging the enjoyment of Photography as a hobby, a profession, and an art form. PEEP provides an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and an enjoyable forum for the development of artistic and technical photographic skills and promotes a healthy spirit through educational programs, exhibitions, and competitions. It consists of photographers of all skill levels and ages.
KVIA
Earthquake expert weighs in on Wednesday’s earthquake; locals react
EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday afternoon's earthquake caught many El Pasoans off guard. "Both of my monitors started shaking, and then my chair also started shaking," said Carlos Maruffo, an El Pasoan. "I noticed one of my little pumpkins on my table started shaking, and I was like, that seems...
