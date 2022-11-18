ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA

Police investigate deadly crash Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash that killed one person. It happened on US 54 North at Diana in northeast El Paso. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash. No other information has been released at this time.. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Driver arrested after initially fleeing scene of fatal crash in West El Paso

UPDATE: According to police, a 42-year-old pedestrian was not using a crosswalk when he was struck by a driver. The 23-year-old driver returned to the scene after initially fleeing. The driver was then placed under arrest and charged with accident involving death with a $16,000 bond. ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are reporting a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police: Man loses control of vehicle, killed in rollover crash along US 54

UPDATE: According to police, a 65-year-old man was traveling north on US 54 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected. Police say the driver died at the scene. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — STI is currently investigating a fatal crash that killed one person early Sunday morning. According […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Erika Amezaga! This is a beautiful shot of central El Paso. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man dies after losing control of his car on US 54 Sunday morning

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 65-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while driving on U.S. 54 north and rolled the car. That man was ejected from the car and died on the roadway, police said. No other people were involved. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Crash at I-10 east at Piedras, back up to Brown

EL PASO, Texas -- A crash on I-10 east and Piedras has blocked the left two lanes of traffic. The crash was reported at 3:29 p.m., according to TXDOT. The backup is all the way to downtown around Santa Fe street. Clearing time is 1 hour, according to El Paso police traffic.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken ransacked, burglarized

EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old Juarez man is accused of breaking into a northeast El Paso Church's Chicken fast-food restaurant, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Angel Fernando Zarate broke his way into the restaurant through the drive-through window Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. The Church's Chicken is...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested after Northeast Church’s Chicken burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars Friday after a burglary at a Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken early Friday morning. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the burglary took place at 4 a.m. at the Church’s at 5308 Dyer. Officers with the Northeast Regional Command responded to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery

EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials have arrested a Tucson man for the September robbery of a GECU in east El Paso. According to officials, 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. robbed the GECU credit union at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. Lester remains in...
EL PASO, TX

