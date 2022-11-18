Read full article on original website
KVIA
1 man dead, another arrested following pedestrian crash in West El Paso
KFOX 14
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
KVIA
Police investigate deadly crash Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash that killed one person. It happened on US 54 North at Diana in northeast El Paso. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash. No other information has been released at this time.. BE PART...
Driver arrested after initially fleeing scene of fatal crash in West El Paso
Police: Man loses control of vehicle, killed in rollover crash along US 54
UPDATE: According to police, a 65-year-old man was traveling north on US 54 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected. Police say the driver died at the scene. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — STI is currently investigating a fatal crash that killed one person early Sunday morning. According […]
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Erika Amezaga! This is a beautiful shot of central El Paso. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
KVIA
1 dead after hit and run in west El Paso early Sunday morning
KVIA
Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel
Was Texas the real site of the first Thanksgiving?
According to many historians and the first Thanksgiving celebration in the United States took place near El Paso in 1598, 23 years before the Pilgrims held their famous dinner at Plymouth Rock.
KVIA
Man dies after losing control of his car on US 54 Sunday morning
Masked man attacks Circle K employee in El Paso’s Mission Valley
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a man who chased a store clerk with a knife in El Paso’s Mission Valley. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at approximately 2:34 a.m., a man wearing a skull mask walked into the Circle K at 8855 North […]
El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law, YISD provide turkey baskets to local families
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — For the third consecutive year, Cesar Ornelas Injury Law has partnered with Ysleta ISD to provide turkey baskets for families in need. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Riverside High School. This year they provided 150 turkey baskets for Ysleta ISD. The school is in charge of […]
KVIA
Crash at I-10 east at Piedras, back up to Brown
EL PASO, Texas -- A crash on I-10 east and Piedras has blocked the left two lanes of traffic. The crash was reported at 3:29 p.m., according to TXDOT. The backup is all the way to downtown around Santa Fe street. Clearing time is 1 hour, according to El Paso police traffic.
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
KVIA
Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken ransacked, burglarized
Man arrested after Northeast Church’s Chicken burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars Friday after a burglary at a Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken early Friday morning. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the burglary took place at 4 a.m. at the Church’s at 5308 Dyer. Officers with the Northeast Regional Command responded to […]
KVIA
Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery
Surveillance video leads El Paso Sheriff’s deputies to arrest 2 men in vehicle burglary
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men have been arrested and charged with theft and burglary of a vehicle when Sheriff’s deputies used surveillance video to help track them down, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported. A vehicle was broken into along the 1100 block of Aspen Hills in Fabens on Wednesday, Nov. 16. […]
riviera-maya-news.com
Drivers transferred to hospital in Isla Mujeres golf cart-motorcycle crash
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Two people were taken to Isla Mujeres hospital after a crash between a golf cart and motorcycle. The accident happened Friday afternoon when the two island vehicles collided near the south end. Isla Mujeres Transit Police were sent to the scene where they found the...
