Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden's student debt relief program

Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 sedition trial of Oath Keepers founder goes to jury
Hundreds of people have been convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that left dozens of officers injured, sent lawmakers running for their lives and shook the foundations of American democracy
Vet sues over coverage denial for daughter gender transition
A U.S. military veteran and his daughter are filing a lawsuit challenging a federal rule they said prevents the daughter from accessing medical coverage because she is transgender
Comments / 0