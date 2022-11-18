ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Community Mourns Victims of Colorado Springs Shooting

A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five and leaving 25 injured late Saturday. “Today is a moment for us to reflect on the lives that we’ve lost to violence against the transgender community, and it is only too fitting and devastating that it comes in the wake of what happened in Colorado Springs last night,” Executive Director of San Diego Pride Fernando Lopez said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Street Vendor Stabbed in Back Near San Diego's Petco Park, Suspect Arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food vendors in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. A group of food vendors were arguing at around 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Identify Husband and Wife Found Dead in Harbor Island Hotel Room

The names of a man and woman found dead in a hotel room in Harbor Drive earlier this week have been released by San Diego police. On Friday, SDPD said Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his wife, 27-year-old Kayla Jakob, were found, obviously deceased, in a Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel. Police said the room had been rented under Rangarajan's name.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Shot in Leg at Mira Mesa Park Bathroom: SDPD

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg during an argument in a Mira Mesa park bathroom Sunday night, according to the San Diego Police Department. Three men who sleep in Westview Park's bathrooms, near Willard B. Hage Elementary School, got into an argument just before 7 p.m., according to SDPD Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Robs Point Loma Heights Gas Station With Bare Hands Only

A man bare-handedly robbed a Shell Gas Station in Point Loma Heights Saturday evening around 7 p.m. and is still on the loose, according to the San Diego Police Department. The man walked behind the counter at the gas station on 4201 West Point Loma Blvd., pushed the employee and opened the cash register, said SDPD Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA

