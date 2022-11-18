A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five and leaving 25 injured late Saturday. “Today is a moment for us to reflect on the lives that we’ve lost to violence against the transgender community, and it is only too fitting and devastating that it comes in the wake of what happened in Colorado Springs last night,” Executive Director of San Diego Pride Fernando Lopez said.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO