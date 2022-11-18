Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
San Diego Community Mourns Victims of Colorado Springs Shooting
A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five and leaving 25 injured late Saturday. “Today is a moment for us to reflect on the lives that we’ve lost to violence against the transgender community, and it is only too fitting and devastating that it comes in the wake of what happened in Colorado Springs last night,” Executive Director of San Diego Pride Fernando Lopez said.
NBC San Diego
Street Vendor Stabbed in Back Near San Diego's Petco Park, Suspect Arrested
A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food vendors in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. A group of food vendors were arguing at around 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.
NBC San Diego
Wind Advisory Issued for San Diego County This Weekend as Santa Ana Winds Return
Another round of strong gusts is expected this weekend as a wind advisory has been issued for parts of San Diego County, the National Weather Service said. San Diego County valleys and mountains, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marco, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Julian and Pine Valley are under a wind advisory from 3 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday.
NBC San Diego
‘I Was So Convinced I Was Going To Die': San Diego CHP Officer Shot in April Testifies
California Highway Patrol Officer Antonio Pacheco testified Friday morning about being shot on the highway after he struggled with a driver in late April 2022. Officer Pacheco told the court how he didn't think he was going to make it that day. “I was so convinced I was going to...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Identify Husband and Wife Found Dead in Harbor Island Hotel Room
The names of a man and woman found dead in a hotel room in Harbor Drive earlier this week have been released by San Diego police. On Friday, SDPD said Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his wife, 27-year-old Kayla Jakob, were found, obviously deceased, in a Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel. Police said the room had been rented under Rangarajan's name.
NBC San Diego
Big Rig Kills Man Who Exits Passenger Seat on I-8 While Audi Was Still Moving
A 26-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he exited a moving car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before...
NBC San Diego
Man Shot in Leg at Mira Mesa Park Bathroom: SDPD
A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg during an argument in a Mira Mesa park bathroom Sunday night, according to the San Diego Police Department. Three men who sleep in Westview Park's bathrooms, near Willard B. Hage Elementary School, got into an argument just before 7 p.m., according to SDPD Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Searching For Missing Woman, 19, Who Left Hospital
San Diego police asked for the public's help in the search for a 19-year-old woman who went missing Friday in the city. Ruth Nolasco was last seen at around 6 p.m. when she left Sharp Memorial Hospital, 7901 Frost Street, on foot, according to the SDPD. She stands five feet...
NBC San Diego
Man Robs Point Loma Heights Gas Station With Bare Hands Only
A man bare-handedly robbed a Shell Gas Station in Point Loma Heights Saturday evening around 7 p.m. and is still on the loose, according to the San Diego Police Department. The man walked behind the counter at the gas station on 4201 West Point Loma Blvd., pushed the employee and opened the cash register, said SDPD Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
