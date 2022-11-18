Clark County Fire Department to have emergency response training exercises

If you see some activity from the Clark County Fire Department at Texas Station, officials are providing a notice to the public not to worry.

The department is having emergency exercise training that is taking place this upcoming Saturday and Sunday. It is reported that a large presence of emergency vehicles for various public agencies will be on site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The training is taking place on private property that is not open to media or public access according to the fire department.