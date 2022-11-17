American League MVP Votes
Voting for the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Aaron Judge, Yankees
|28-
|2-
|-
|410
|Shohei Ohtani, Angels
|2-28-
|-
|280
|Yordan Alvarez, Astros
|-
|-22-
|232
|Jose Ramirez, Guardians
|-
|-
|6-
|186
|Jose Altuve, Astros
|-
|-
|-
|142
|Andre Gimenez, Guardians
|-
|-
|2-
|141
|Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
|-
|-
|-
|108
|Mike Trout, Angels
|-
|-
|-
|90
|Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
|-
|-
|-
|50
|Justin Verlander, Astros
|-
|-
|-
|44
|Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Adley Rutschman, Orioles
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Luis Arraez, Twins
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Rafael Devers, Red Sox
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Kyle Tucker, Astros
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Vladimir Guererro Jr., Blue Jays
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Jose Abreu, White Sox
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Alex Bergman, Astros
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Yandy Diaz, Rays
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Framber Valdez, Astros
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Sean Murphy, Athletics
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Dylan Cease, White Sox
|-
|-
|-
|1
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
