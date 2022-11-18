ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announces October revenue

By Kaylee Fuller
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fS2Lo_0jF62YqT00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Nov. 17 their revenue for the month of October.

According to The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during the month of October was $450,238,963. This is an increase of 5.71% compared to the revenue generated last October.

The Board posted reports for the different types of gaming on their website .

Latest Posts

The sources of game revenue that were regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sport wagering, fantasy contests, and video gaming terminals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

There’s more to the role of Pennsylvania coroners than what recent report offered | Opinion

On behalf of 64 coroners and approximately 288 deputy coroners across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that are represented by the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association, we the undersigned members of the PSCA executive board feel compelled to provide a written response to the report issued by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and associated media coverage provided by Spotlight PA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

American250PA announces winners of statewide challenge

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – America250PA announces the winner of its fourth annual 2022 Direct Effect Innovation Challenge (DEIC). The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design was announced as the winner on Friday, Nov. 18. The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design team competed against four other postsecondary institutions—Lebanon Valley College, Point Park University, Rosemont College, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Support for Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans is still lacking

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania has the better part of a million veterans living within the commonwealth, but support for them can be lacking. “I don’t like that veterans have to take care of veterans,” Rep. Joe Webster, D-Collegeville, said, noting a lack of centralized support. “Our nation should be taking care of these veterans. It shouldn’t fall to a 501(c)(3) or a group of guys just helping a veteran down the street … Our nation asks for the full measure – we’re not then taking care of them when they have sacrificed greater than the average citizen.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. report shows a drop in sales at state liquor stores

The pandemic period of unprecedented home booze consumption in Pennsylvania appears to be over, but that doesn’t mean overall alcohol consumption is down. After record spirit and wine sales at state stores in the 2020-21 fiscal year, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board reported the 2021-22 fiscal year saw retail dollar sales drop 3.4% to $2.12 billion.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Big turnout expected as Pa. firearms season for black bear set to start

With 1,450 black bears already harvested by hunters in seasons earlier this fall, Pennsylvania’s firearms season on the large mammals opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. The firearms season will continue daily through a half-hour after sunset on Tuesday. Daily hunting hours run from a half-hour before sunrise...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philadelphiaweekly.com

6 Best Moving Companies in Pennsylvania 2023: Make Relocation Easy with Our Top-Reviewed Movers in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Allentown

Whether you’re moving across town, to another state, or around the world, finding the best moving companies in Pennsylvania should be one of your highest priorities. Choosing a company to take charge of relocating all your possessions is stressful. Making the wrong choice can lead to disastrous consequences. This...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
HARRISBURG, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Irish Pub Named the Best in the State

St. Patrick’s Day is several months away, but you don’t want to wait until that holiday to enjoy a great Irish pub in Pennsylvania. After all, Pennsylvania has so many great Irish pubs, you couldn’t hit them all on St. Patrick’s Day, so you might as well enjoy them year-round.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate drops in October

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) has released its preliminary employment situation report for October 2022. According to the department, the unemployment rate was down 0.1% over the month to 4.0% in October, which sets a new record low. However, the national unemployment rate was up 0.2% over the month […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Democrats Officially Flip Control of PA State House

Pennsylvania is headed toward a divided state government at the start of next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports Democrats have flipped control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/17/democrats-win-pennsylvania-state-house-after-picking-up-12-seats/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
WTAJ

Driver license, photo centers closed for Thanksgiving

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver’s licenses and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Thursday, November 24. They will also be closed Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy