Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announces October revenue
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Nov. 17 their revenue for the month of October.
According to The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during the month of October was $450,238,963. This is an increase of 5.71% compared to the revenue generated last October.
The Board posted reports for the different types of gaming on their website .
The sources of game revenue that were regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sport wagering, fantasy contests, and video gaming terminals.
