Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap

Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Home to Two of America’s Most Windiest Roads

Ever driven on a road where you feel like the wind is about to take you and your car? I never can tell if it is because I am tiny and drive a sedan or if it’s the wind. That is very intense for me for sure! I hate driving on super windy days where I can literally feel the wind rocking my car and my body inside the car. That is one of the most heart-throbbing things for me. I am almost terrified of car accidents, so anything that is fighting against me driving smoothly, I strongly dislike!
WXII 12

North Carolina Christmas and Holiday Parade Guide 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's all about the man in the red suit and making family memories that last a lifetime while celebrating the holiday season. Here's a list of Christmas and holiday parades taking place around the Piedmont Triad and beyond in North Carolina. If you have a parade...
Mark Hake

North Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane

North Carolina's Dept. of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline that the Federal Government will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act of 2005. That means that no one without a REAL ID driver's license or ID (usually with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner) can fly on a commercial plane. Without it, they will have to show a current passport, passport card, or military ID.
bpr.org

North Carolina’s largest lake under siege by common carp

Boardwalks snake outward from the visitor center through a cypress forest that borders Lake Mattamuskeet. Where the forest opens, 50 snowy egrets congregate in the canopy. A blue heron squawks above the muddy waters and cypress knees, which protrude like stalagmites from the mires below. As beautiful as these wetlands...
Mount Airy News

Over thirty food trucks to invade Mount Airy

People are seen being fed at a Mayberry Food Truck Fest in warmer weather than will be available this weekend. A line is forming outside the Sliders Street Food food truck. They are joining in with thirty-one other vendors this weekend for the Mayberry Food Truck Fest, Sunday, Nov. 20.
WRAL

Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting

Start your day with WRAL Morning Briefing. Get the latest local news you care about the most straight to your inbox. Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FOX8 News

North Carolina AG investigating Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift ticket sale canceled

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced he is investigating Ticketmaster after the distributing company cancelled the general sale for Taylor Swift tickets on Thursday. The Associated Press reported that Ticketmaster would be cancelling Friday’s planned general public sale for Taylor Swift’s upcoming stadium tour. The decision came two days […]
