Clinton, NY

Big Frog 104

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time

It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
REMSEN, NY
Big Frog 104

Christmas On Main Street Back To Kick Off The Holidays In Utica New York

Get ready to kick off the holiday season in the City of Utica as Christmas On Main Street returns. Christmas on Main Street is returning to Union Station in Utica on Saturday November 19th after taking the last two-years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo and cookies and hot cocoa all day long. The best part, all of this family fun is for free.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

When is One of Best Gingerbread Villages Opening at Turning Stone

A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season. Bakers have been busy putting together the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Christmas tree lightings and Santas are signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.
VERONA, NY
Big Frog 104

Is Oneonta’s Southside Mall Cinemas Haunted by a ‘Thanksgiving Ghost’?

THE TALE OF THE SOUTHSIDE MALL CINEMAS "THANKSGIVING GHOST" In the early 2000s, when I was going to college at SUNY Oneonta, I worked part time at the Southside Mall Cinemas. It was a great job that I remember fondly. It wasn't a huge "chain" theater, so it was a little more laid back, and they actually let me learn the projectors. Before movies were screened digitally, they were put together from several reels of 35mm film, and I knew how to do all that stuff. Those were good ol' days.
ONEONTA, NY
Big Frog 104

Etienne Performs Holiday Magic in Old Forge Thanksgiving Weekend

Illusionist Leon Etienne is giving the year's final weekend of performances in Old Forge and it will be a special holiday themed performance. Etienne, who has performed around the world with his Magic Rocks show including a run on NBC's America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Penn and Teller's Fool Us, is bringing holiday magic to the Strand Theatre on Thanksgiving weekend.
OLD FORGE, NY
Big Frog 104

New Mural Coming to Downtown Utica’s Liberty Bell Park

It still may put a smile on your face, but this Central New York mural has definitely seen brighter days. The city of Utica is looking to hire someone to redo the large 'Sunburst' mural overlooking Liberty Bell Park in downtown Utica - at the corner of Genesee and Lafayette Streets.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Missing CNY Girl, 6, Found Walking Along Roadway

A missing six-year-old Central New York girl who is legally blind and hearing impaired was located walking along the shoulder of the road about a mile from her home. That's according to New York State Police who say there were alerted to the missing child complaint just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday night. The girl was reported missing from her home in the Oswego County village of Cleveland.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

