The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
GALLERY: Tale of Two Seasons in One CNY County All on Same Day
What a difference a few miles can make. Parts of Central New York have a few inches of snow while other parts are buried in it. The first major snowstorm of the season is pounding parts of the state. In Central New York it's the tale of two different seasons all in one county, on the same day.
CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time
It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
After a two year absence, a family-friendly holiday tradition is making its return to Utica.
Christmas on Main Street returns this Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Utica's historic Union Station on Main Street. The event has been cancelled each of the last two years due to the pandemic, but Santa and his elves are preparing for the 34th annual event this weekend. What...
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
Christmas On Main Street Back To Kick Off The Holidays In Utica New York
Get ready to kick off the holiday season in the City of Utica as Christmas On Main Street returns. Christmas on Main Street is returning to Union Station in Utica on Saturday November 19th after taking the last two-years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo and cookies and hot cocoa all day long. The best part, all of this family fun is for free.
When is One of Best Gingerbread Villages Opening at Turning Stone
A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season. Bakers have been busy putting together the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Christmas tree lightings and Santas are signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
Is Oneonta’s Southside Mall Cinemas Haunted by a ‘Thanksgiving Ghost’?
THE TALE OF THE SOUTHSIDE MALL CINEMAS "THANKSGIVING GHOST" In the early 2000s, when I was going to college at SUNY Oneonta, I worked part time at the Southside Mall Cinemas. It was a great job that I remember fondly. It wasn't a huge "chain" theater, so it was a little more laid back, and they actually let me learn the projectors. Before movies were screened digitally, they were put together from several reels of 35mm film, and I knew how to do all that stuff. Those were good ol' days.
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
Etienne Performs Holiday Magic in Old Forge Thanksgiving Weekend
Illusionist Leon Etienne is giving the year's final weekend of performances in Old Forge and it will be a special holiday themed performance. Etienne, who has performed around the world with his Magic Rocks show including a run on NBC's America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Penn and Teller's Fool Us, is bringing holiday magic to the Strand Theatre on Thanksgiving weekend.
New Mural Coming to Downtown Utica’s Liberty Bell Park
It still may put a smile on your face, but this Central New York mural has definitely seen brighter days. The city of Utica is looking to hire someone to redo the large 'Sunburst' mural overlooking Liberty Bell Park in downtown Utica - at the corner of Genesee and Lafayette Streets.
Celebrate The Holiday Season Aboard The Polar Express in Utica 🚂
Who's ready to kick off the Christmas season? There's so many people in our area who are perfectly happy getting ready to celebrate before Thanksgiving. If that's you, there's one special way you can celebrate right here in Central New York. The Polar Express is back with the Adirondack Railroad...
Last Chance To Get This Utica Coffee Favorite Before It Slips Away
The seasons are changing and winter is causing your favorite flavor to be pushed off the shelfs for the rest of the year. What flavor could be "leaf-ing" so soon? Why it's a sweet treat that everybody loves to "pick" during the fall season. Apple Pie!. Though maybe not one...
Brandon Williams Named Winner of NY-22 Congressional Race
While it is still not official, it appears we now know who Central New York's next congressman will be. Several national media outlets, including Fox News, the Associated Press and ABC News, are naming Republican Brandon Williams the winner in New York's 22md Congressional District. It's been a week since...
Missing CNY Girl, 6, Found Walking Along Roadway
A missing six-year-old Central New York girl who is legally blind and hearing impaired was located walking along the shoulder of the road about a mile from her home. That's according to New York State Police who say there were alerted to the missing child complaint just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday night. The girl was reported missing from her home in the Oswego County village of Cleveland.
Celebrate Christmas in the Wild! CNY Zoo Hosting Fun Holiday Dinner
Wrap up the year by eating an incredible Italian dinner in the zoo with your friends and family. Catering at the Zoo is back with their final Gourmet Dinner Series of 2022, and they are going out with a bang. Join the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse in celebrating Buone Feste this December.
Get Medication Disposal Bags Sent To Your Home For Free
There is a safe and convenient way to get unused or expired prescription drugs out of your home. And, if you live in Oneida County you can have the drug neutralizing bags sent to your home for free. While we've been told for years not to throw unused or old...
Snow it Begins! First Winter Weather Advisory of Season in CNY for Snow & Ice
Snow it begins. The first widespread accumulating snow of the season is coming to Central New York. And it'll be just in time for a sloppy and slippery mid-week commute. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Tuesday, November 15 until 1 PM Wednesday, November 16. Snow...
Utica Police: Woman Threatened, Home Flooded After Domestic Dispute
Utica Police are working to connect the dots after Utica woman says she was threatened with a gun, then had her home flooded out. Investigators believe the latter may stem from a domestic incident with the woman's ex-boyfriend. Cops say on November 1, they were made aware of an alleged...
