Community members invited to Thanksgiving worship service

The Christian County Ministerial Association will have a Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Freeman Chapel CME Church, 137 S. Virginia St.

The Rev. Lisa Lewis Balboa

“We want to invite the community and all the churches to come and worship with us,” said the Rev. Lisa Lewis Balboa.

This will be the ministerial association’s first Thanksgiving service in a few years, said Balboa, the association president and senior pastor at Freeman Chapel. The coronavirus pandemic prevent in-person worship the last two Thanksgiving, she noted.

The Rev. Richard Meredith, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, will give the message.

“We would really like to see the community come together since it’s been a few years since we’ve had one at Thanksgiving,” Balboa said.

An offering will be accepted for Joy Closet, a nonprofit organization in Hopkinsville that helps children in foster and kinship care.

The ministerial association is comprised of clergy from approximately 10 churches, including Presbyterian, Methodist, Catholic, Episcopal and non-denominational, said Balboa.

Jennifer P. Brown

Jennifer P. Brown is co-founder, publisher and editor of Hoptown Chronicle. You can reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org. She spent 30 years as a reporter and editor at the Kentucky New Era. She is a co-chair of the national advisory board to the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, governing board president for the Kentucky Historical Society, and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.