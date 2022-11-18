ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hawaiinewsnow.com

Brush fires close roads on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state Sunday as multiple brush fires were reported. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala Sunday afternoon. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula...
PAHALA, HI
mauinow.com

Just 3 weeks left to apply for Small Business Administration disaster loans for drought

The application deadline is Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for US Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans related to drought conditions in Hawai‘i, Kalawao and Maui counties. The loans are intended to offset economic injury due to reduced revenues caused by the continuing drought. “These loans may be used...
bigislandgazette.com

Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Topic of housing solution conference: Lessons Hawaii can learn from Finland

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A conference hosted by Partners in Care, Bridging the Gap, and Hawaii Housing Affordability Coalition takes a different approach to tackling housing in Hawaii. Organizers said the Saturday event includes various forums and workshops on how Hawaii can adopt a “Housing First” approach to provide housing for...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiibusiness.com

Tracking Hawai‘i Paychecks Versus Living Costs Since 1969

Inflation Swallowed Up Almost All of the Wage Gains Over the Past Five Decades. Hawai‘i’s average annual wages, adjusted for inflation, have only increased 16% since 1969. Wages have increased more than eightfold since then, but the prices for goods and services in Honolulu have increased a lot too. In 1969, the Consumer Price Index was 39.4; in 2020, it was 286.008 – an increase of more than seven-fold.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

High surf advisory issued statewide

A high surf advisory is in effect for north-facing shores of Ni‘ihau, Kaua‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i, O‘ahu and the Big Island. According to the National Weather Service, surf heights are expected to be 12 to 16 feet. Impacts are anticipated to be moderate with strong breaking waves and strong currents that will make swimming dangerous.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa

We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
bigislandnow.com

Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September

Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

24-hour closure at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kakaʻalaneo Drive ends

The 24-hour closure of the southbound lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway at the intersection of Kakaʻalaneo Drive will end today, Friday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. The 24-hour closure to connect the new sewer main for the West Maui Hospital was expected to end on Dec. 9. The Hawaiʻi...

