Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Brush fires close roads on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state Sunday as multiple brush fires were reported. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala Sunday afternoon. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula...
mauinow.com
Just 3 weeks left to apply for Small Business Administration disaster loans for drought
The application deadline is Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for US Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans related to drought conditions in Hawai‘i, Kalawao and Maui counties. The loans are intended to offset economic injury due to reduced revenues caused by the continuing drought. “These loans may be used...
From Paauilo to CEO, bank leader holds to local values
Arnold Martines is currently president at Central Pacific Bank and will soon be taking on the CEO title. He’s a local boy from the Big Island who has risen through the ranks of one of Hawaii’s biggest financial institutions.
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Topic of housing solution conference: Lessons Hawaii can learn from Finland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A conference hosted by Partners in Care, Bridging the Gap, and Hawaii Housing Affordability Coalition takes a different approach to tackling housing in Hawaii. Organizers said the Saturday event includes various forums and workshops on how Hawaii can adopt a “Housing First” approach to provide housing for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisory canceled for Molokai, but downpours still possible for eastern end of state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory that was issued early Friday morning for the island of Molokai has been canceled after heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches subsided. The downpours were the result of a trough that was located just to the north of Maui County, which increased moisture and instability.
Pre-dawn light touching both volcanoes in Hawaii
Spectacular pre-dawn light touches both volcanoes in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park: Kīlauea and Mauna Loa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood
The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
hawaiibusiness.com
Tracking Hawai‘i Paychecks Versus Living Costs Since 1969
Inflation Swallowed Up Almost All of the Wage Gains Over the Past Five Decades. Hawai‘i’s average annual wages, adjusted for inflation, have only increased 16% since 1969. Wages have increased more than eightfold since then, but the prices for goods and services in Honolulu have increased a lot too. In 1969, the Consumer Price Index was 39.4; in 2020, it was 286.008 – an increase of more than seven-fold.
bigislandnow.com
High surf advisory issued statewide
A high surf advisory is in effect for north-facing shores of Ni‘ihau, Kaua‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i, O‘ahu and the Big Island. According to the National Weather Service, surf heights are expected to be 12 to 16 feet. Impacts are anticipated to be moderate with strong breaking waves and strong currents that will make swimming dangerous.
Hawaii Residents Won't Get The Rebates Of Up To $1,200, This Is The Reason Why
Thousands of residents in Hawaii will not get the rebate promised earlier this year. If you believed the payment's non-arrival was a delay, it is not. The checks were worth $300 to $1,200, and distribution began in the summer.
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa
We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
mauinow.com
Multiple rescues launched as ocean goers get caught in large surf along Maui shorelines
Large surf on the North Shore of Maui has kept Ocean Safety Officers busy over the last couple of days. On Wednesday afternoon at Kanahā Beach Park, there were five active rescues made in large. surf reported to be in the 10- to 12-foot range. The rescues involved two...
An early start to Christmas in Hawaii
Many families are eager to get their Christmas tree now, and tree farms and vendors are ready for the rush.
Concerns over Hawaii mail theft as holidays approach
"Yeah, especially during the holiday season when the package delivery rate increases so much, and people know that it's gifts and things," said Jim Harrow, CEO of Security Alarm Shop.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
bigislandnow.com
Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September
Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man apologizes after ‘disrespectful’ video he posted atop Mauna Kea starts uproar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island man is publicly apologizing after starting an uproar for posting a video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea. After a torrent of criticism, he told Hawaii News Now he learned a valuable lesson and now wants to work to help educate others. Travis Upright...
mauinow.com
24-hour closure at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kakaʻalaneo Drive ends
The 24-hour closure of the southbound lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway at the intersection of Kakaʻalaneo Drive will end today, Friday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. The 24-hour closure to connect the new sewer main for the West Maui Hospital was expected to end on Dec. 9. The Hawaiʻi...
DOE prioritizes former St. Francis School acquisition
It was a surprise for many parents when St. Francis School permanently closed its door and since then, the more than 11-acre property has sat idle, waiting for what is next.
Comments / 0