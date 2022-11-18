Read full article on original website
Limestone County Sheriff Office makes a trip to Buc-ees ahead of grand opening
Buc-ee's opens up in Athens on Monday, but before patrons gather to fill up the tank and grab some barbecue, the new store hosted some special guests, The Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
Historic home a complete loss in Limestone County following fire
A historic home in Limestone County burned to the ground. The home on Mooresville Rd was built in the 1860s by Porter Bibb as a wedding present for his daughter. Bibb is the son of former Alabama Governor Thomas Bibb. The Segers Volunteer Fire Department says they were called the...
MISSING: Inmate drives away from job site, according to Morgan County authorities
The Morgan County Sherriff's Office (MCSO) reported on Friday that an inmate drove away from the job site he was working at in Falkville.
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
Cullman City Schools receive ‘A’ grade in 2022 state report card
CULLMAN, Ala. – The 2022 Alabama Education Report Card is out, and Cullman City Schools scored an “A” overall, maintaining and reaching excellent achievement marks for 2022. Due to the pandemic and remote learning changes across the state during the time, there was no report cards released for the 2020 or 2021 school years. But even after the layover, and the effect of remote learning and the pandemic, Cullman City Schools maintained remarkably good scores. East Elementary School led the charge with a 94 grade, Cullman Middle School scored a 92 grade, West Elementary School and Cullman City Primary School scored...
2 killed, 1 injured in two-car crash outside of Russellville
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-car crash in Franklin County on Friday night has claimed the lives of two people.
Deputy’s actions ‘justified’ in Lawrence County shooting death
The actions that a Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy took on August 6, 2022, that led to one man's death have been "justified," according to a press release.
Mother of man killed seven years ago pleads with DA to close the case
The family of Jordan Tyler Berryhill cannot figure out why the case of the woman charged with his death has taken so long to prosecute.
Alabama officials remind hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease sampling weekends
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is reminding hunters in Lauderdale and Colbert County of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing this weekend.
altoday.com
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
Man killed in Cullman house fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
WHNT-TV
3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
WAFF
Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
State report cards show Madison school ranked highest in North Alabama
The Alabama Department of Education state report cards came out on Friday. One of Madison County's own is among the highest ranked in the state.
WAFF
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
Mother looking for answers after alleged injury at summer camp. U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command: AMCOM 101 meeting. U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command: AMCOM 101 meeting. Decatur City Council member reacts to Mayor's violation of short term rental ordinance. Updated: 17 hours ago. "We certainly need to abide...
WAFF
Smoke from Tuscumbia land finally dissipating; ADEM fines owner $10,000
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After putting off smoke for several months, this air is finally clear over a plot of land in Tuscumbia. Ron Gore, Alabama’s Chief of Air Pollution says the Alabama Department of Environment Management fined landowner Lee Cosbie $10,000 for taking too long to put out the smoke. Gore says that this fine is unusually hefty because the agency had its reasons.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Driver dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing dump truck at Limestone Co. quarry
A dump truck driver likely suffered a fatal medical emergency behind the wheel before crashing his truck into a structure at a quarry in Limestone County, according to Huntsville Police. Police said the crash appeared to be caused by the medical emergency, citing this as their reason for not identifying...
wbrc.com
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has revealed more information about a crash that killed three teens in Cullman County last Friday. The 17-year-old driver was attempting to get away from Hanceville Police at the time of the crash, according to ALEA. Police have not yet...
wvtm13.com
Southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County reopened after vehicle fire
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 2:48 p.m.: The Alabama State Troopers reported all southbound lanes have reopened. A vehicle fire has forced the closure of southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County. The Alabama State Troopers say the vehicle fire happened just after 12:00 p.m. on Thursday near...
