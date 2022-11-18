ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

CBS 42

Body found near road in Fairfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Schools receive ‘A’ grade in 2022 state report card

CULLMAN, Ala. – The 2022 Alabama Education Report Card is out, and Cullman City Schools scored an “A” overall, maintaining and reaching excellent achievement marks for 2022.   Due to the pandemic and remote learning changes across the state during the time, there was no report cards released for the 2020 or 2021 school years. But even after the layover, and the effect of remote learning and the pandemic, Cullman City Schools maintained remarkably good scores.  East Elementary School led the charge with a 94 grade, Cullman Middle School scored a 92 grade, West Elementary School and Cullman City Primary School scored...
CULLMAN, AL
altoday.com

All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Cullman house fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Smoke from Tuscumbia land finally dissipating; ADEM fines owner $10,000

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After putting off smoke for several months, this air is finally clear over a plot of land in Tuscumbia. Ron Gore, Alabama’s Chief of Air Pollution says the Alabama Department of Environment Management fined landowner Lee Cosbie $10,000 for taking too long to put out the smoke. Gore says that this fine is unusually hefty because the agency had its reasons.
TUSCUMBIA, AL

