CULLMAN, Ala. – The 2022 Alabama Education Report Card is out, and Cullman City Schools scored an “A” overall, maintaining and reaching excellent achievement marks for 2022. Due to the pandemic and remote learning changes across the state during the time, there was no report cards released for the 2020 or 2021 school years. But even after the layover, and the effect of remote learning and the pandemic, Cullman City Schools maintained remarkably good scores. East Elementary School led the charge with a 94 grade, Cullman Middle School scored a 92 grade, West Elementary School and Cullman City Primary School scored...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO