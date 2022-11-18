Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Calm and Bright' holiday floral show at the Domes
MILWAUKEE - This morning, FOX6's Brhett Vickery is at Mitchell Park Domes covering the opening day of the holiday floral show, ‘Calm and Bright.’. For more information on hours and admission deals go to mitchellparkdomes.com.
CBS 58
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" headed to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An all-new theatrical experience, "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is going on tour, including a stop for the live stage show here in Milwaukee. The show aims to give guests the chance to play a stage version of the iconic TV game show, with an opportunity to win prizes including up to $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at each show.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Gee’s Clippers, on Milwaukee’s northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien...
earmilk.com
Partyat4 shares engaging new EP, 'Wish You Were Here'
Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based music artist Partyat4 has returned to the scene with his highly anticipated EP offering, Wish You Were Here. Containing honest lyrics and packed with rich emotion, Partyat4 has proven himself to be among the most relatable rising stars with Wish You Were Here. Following his recently released single,...
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at Isaac Coggs Health Center
We're at Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center on West Silver Spring Drive and starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Milwaukee Health Services is kicking off its 11th annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 18-20
ALL WEEKEND | WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK EXPOSITION CENTER. Milwaukee’s 79th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center this weekend. The event celebrates the dance, art, cuisine and music of Southeastern Wisconsin’s many cultures – including German, Ugandan, Serbian, Japanese, Senegalese, Mexican, Italian and many more. The event includes live theater, cafes, a “tanzhaus” for dancing, international bazaar and live cooking demonstrations from local chefs.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Transgender Day of Remembrance: 'We deserve to thrive'
MILWAUKEE - On Transgender Day of Remembrance, or TDOR, the Milwaukee LGBTQ community remembered the transgender people killed in the last year. TDOR was Sunday, Nov. 20, the same day five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs in a massacre that left at least 25 others hurt.
Sherman Park boxing gym teaches alternative to violence
Many nights you hear the sound of hard hits coming from inside Conflict Sports in Milwaukee. But if that is all you hear, you are missing what's going on at this Sherman Park boxing gym.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Adoption Day; kids 'who needed love' find forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Seeing families come together is nothing short of heartwarming; on Friday, Nov 18, 43 children found their forever homes. Akila Adams is a foster mom who loves being a mom. "Oh, you need some lip gloss," said Adams. "I knew there were so many children out there who...
Milwaukee organizations donate meals Thanksgiving meals
From Riverwest to the streets of the Amani neighborhood, there were several efforts to put hundreds of meals on tables of Milwaukee residents ahead of Thanksgiving on Saturday.
Pilot Project opens after buying former Milwaukee Brewing Company space
Pilot Project has opened its doors to the public just two months after buying the former Milwaukee Brewing Company's Brewery District facility.
communityjournal.net
12th Annual Housing Resource Fair POSTPONED for 11/19 – now set for Saturday, December 10th
The 12th Annual Housing Resource Fair event – scheduled originally for Saturday, November 19 but then POSTPONED – will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10 at North Division High School, 1011 W. Center St. Hosts Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs and Alderman Russell...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Society of St Vincent de Paul
RACINE — The Racine Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) advances the spiritual growth of its members through service to those in need. No act of charity is foreign to SVdP but its in-home visits with neighbors in crisis situations is the core of its mission. And at the heart of its mission is the generous spirit of the volunteers.
Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
wuwm.com
Mayor's office announces new LGBTQ+ liaison, discusses safety in community
Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday announced that Jonathan Fera is the new LGBTQ+ liaison. Fera said being able to serve his community means the world to him. "We know there's more work to do in the march for full equality, equity and justice for all," said Fera. Local activist Elle...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Big Christmas Saturday in South Milwaukee
For a full list of holiday and other events, check out the Events page. Am I missing your holiday event? Please email me at erikbrooks32@gmail.com.
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
Channel 3000
Newshounds Now Update: Otters in Milwaukee see first snow
Lui and Oliver have the headlines from this week in the animal kingdom. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
scenicstates.com
5 Aquariums Near Madison, WI Your Kids Will Love
Aquariums provide animal lovers the chance to observe strange, interesting creatures that live underwater without having to actually dive and snorkel. If you’re trying to find an aquarium near Madison, WI, you’re in luck; there are some great options within driving distance. I’ve included aquariums as well as...
