osubeavers.com
Damien Martinez Named Pac-12 Freshman Of The Week
SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez has been named the Pac-12 Conference's Freshman of the Week, it was announced on Monday. Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Beavers' 31-7 win over Arizona State Saturday in Tempe. He put the Beavers on the board first with a 5-yard touchdown rush midway through the first quarter, and scored again on a 12-yard carry five minutes into the third quarter.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Host Oregon Saturday In Rivalry Matchup
November 26, 2022 • Corvallis, Ore. • Reser Stadium • 12:30 p.m. PT • ABC. OSU Radio: Beaver Sports Network, Varsity Network (Oregon State) - Oregon State ends its regular season when hosting Oregon Saturday at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. - The...
osubeavers.com
OSU Records Multiple Career-Best in Final Home Match of Season
CORVALLIS, Ore. – In a marathon match, the Oregon State volleyball team was outlasted by UCLA in four sets (25-23, 21-25, 35-33, 25-19) on Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. Four different Beavs finished in double figures for kills with Mychael Vernon leading all attackers with 19 of her own. Sophomore DiLara Unal and freshman Kinley Swan both recorded career-highs finishing with 12 and 11 kills, while Kateryna Tkachenko added 15 for OSU.
osubeavers.com
Beavers’ Season Comes to a Close vs. Portland
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer team saw its season come to a close Sunday evening, as Portland took a 2-0 victory in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Corvallis. The game was played before a record Lorenz Field attendance of 1,418. Oregon State controlled the...
osubeavers.com
Beavs Smother Sun Devils in Road Finale
TEMPE, Ariz. – The 23rd-ranked Oregon State football team notched its eighth win of the season on Saturday afternoon, as the Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) scorched Arizona State, 31-7, in Sun Devil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. A successful day on the ground, Martinez found the endzone twice on 21...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Fall to Vikings
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team fell to Portland State 79-66 Saturday evening at Gill Coliseum. With the defeat, the Beavers move to 3-1 on the season. Glenn Taylor Jr. led Oregon State with a career-high 25 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the floor and 13-for-15...
osubeavers.com
Beers Records Third-Straight Double-Double in 100-59 Win
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State led nearly wire-to-wire behind Raegan Beers' third straight double-double to knock off Prairie View A&M 100-59 on Saturday. Beers scored a career-high 28 points to go with 12 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive glass, to help the Beavers hit the century mark for the first time since December 1, 2018. AJ Marotte (16 points) and Talia von Oelhoffen (12 points) both scored in double-figures for the fourth time this year.
