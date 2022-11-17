SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez has been named the Pac-12 Conference's Freshman of the Week, it was announced on Monday. Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Beavers' 31-7 win over Arizona State Saturday in Tempe. He put the Beavers on the board first with a 5-yard touchdown rush midway through the first quarter, and scored again on a 12-yard carry five minutes into the third quarter.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO