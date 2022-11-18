ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Myhighplains.com

Migrants hunker down in Juarez to wait out Title 42

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Scarlett and her husband left El Salvador in hopes of giving their three children a better future in the United States. “They have no opportunities in El Salvador but maybe over here they will continue their studies and become good men and women, be productive,” she said.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
Myhighplains.com

VP Harris meets with China’s Xi in bid to ‘keep lines open’

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Chillicothe Gazette

Burgess column: A lot to give thanks for

Americans have a lot to give thanks for this year.  In this fall’s elections, the folks who think they should run things just because they think they’re better than the rest of us, lost.  It turns out that for most voters, politicians arguing that women should give up their most basic rights, that we can’t afford Social Security, and that it’s okay to storm the Capitol and kill a few people, are not attractive candidates and not a recipe for anything like democracy. Neither is whining that you didn’t really lose. It’s more like—a lot like—fascism, to force people to...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy