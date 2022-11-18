ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5NEWS

Benefit ride held in memory of Ashley Bush

MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Dozens came together Saturday afternoon to support the family of Ashley Bush. This ride was hosted by the nonprofit "Border Riders". “I seen it all on the news and Myles contacted me and said ‘Todd have you seen that?’ I said, 'I have,' he goes, 'we got to do something,' I said, 'you know, I thought about it but thanks for pulling the trigger'. I said, 'let's do it,' Said Todd Akins, organizer of Border Riders.
MAYSVILLE, AR
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
KHBS

Farmington memorial ride benefits Ashley Bush's family

FARMINGTON, Ark. — The Border Riders motorcycle group will host a benefit ride for Ashley Bush's family Saturday. Bush was kidnapped on Halloween, and she and her unborn child were murdered. Registration for the benefit ride starts at noon at Abundant Life Church in Farmington. The ride will begin...
FARMINGTON, AR
thefabricator.com

Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center

Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

These three 101-year-olds call this small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR
5NEWS

Where to find warming centers in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Can you imagine staying outside in this weather overnight? It’s not something any of us want to do, yet some of our neighbors are left without a choice. Because of this, 5NEWS checked in with a few local homeless shelters in hopes of finding warming centers. While there aren’t a ton of centers, there are a few in our area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history

GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
GOSHEN, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Turkey Drive helps families through the River Valley Regional Food Bank

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank provides food to nearly 100,000 people in eight counties. "The need never goes down. People are hungry. It's went up since I've been here. The whole time, even once people got to go back to work from COVID and everything, the need never went down," Hattie Hamilton said.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Missing Fort Smith girl found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A missing 12-year-old girl was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Fort Smith according to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD). She was reported missing by a family member at approximately 9 p.m. Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram |...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

US Marshals Museum eyes Summer 2023 opening in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith — a project nearly two decades in the making — has plans to soon open its doors to the public. Recently named President and CEO, Ben Johnson notes that cultivating the history of more than 230 years takes time, but that time is quickly coming to an end. Putting an end to the controversy and frustration 15 years in the making.
FORT SMITH, AR
