MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Dozens came together Saturday afternoon to support the family of Ashley Bush. This ride was hosted by the nonprofit "Border Riders". “I seen it all on the news and Myles contacted me and said ‘Todd have you seen that?’ I said, 'I have,' he goes, 'we got to do something,' I said, 'you know, I thought about it but thanks for pulling the trigger'. I said, 'let's do it,' Said Todd Akins, organizer of Border Riders.

MAYSVILLE, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO