aroundptown.com
Wolf Pack Heads Winter Clothing Drive
A group of 2nd graders who are part of the local Scout’s Wolf Pack Den decided to put a lesson learned into action. Recently the group invited Prophetstown School Resource Officer Jim Miller to speak to them about community service. The Scouts were working on their Duty To Country Badge and came up with the idea of a winter clothing drive after hearing Miller talk about the many ways he serves the community and schools.
aroundptown.com
LUP Fundraiser Saturday
The Prophetstown Light Up The Park Committee is hosting a fundraiser tomorrow, Saturday, November 19th at Cragel’s in Prophetstown. Guest bartenders will be on hand to serve and entertain!. All funds raised from this event and Light Up The Park go to local charities. Light Up the Park will...
aroundptown.com
Erie’s Hometown Hero
Recently Whitney Misfeldt with Modern Woodmen of America, with an office in Erie, announced a Hometown Hero Award Winner. Pastor Tiffany Garcea from the Erie United Methodist Church was honored with an award and a donation to the charity Fostering Dignity. Every year, Modern Woodmen’s 2,500 chapters and 800 youth...
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Nancy Dietz
NANCY DIETZ, 70, of Prophetstown, IL, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, IL. Her memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown with Rev. Isaac Newman, pastor of Yorktown Church of Christ officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:30 PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials have been established to Yorktown Church of Christ and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
ourquadcities.com
Parts of 53rd, other streets, set to re-open
Restrictions on two major multi-year and multi-phase road projects will be lifted soon. The City of Davenport has announced re-openings on two significant roads beginning at the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 18:: East 53rd Street at Jersey Ridge Road, and between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle, and Division Street between 12th and Locust Streets, just in time to kick off the holiday season, according to a news release from the City of Davenport.
KIMT
Davenport statues will move to more visible location
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The 10 Seurat-inspired statues that lived on Davenport’s Credit Island for more than 20 years have moved to a new home in Lower Lindsay Park. Located along the Mississippi River, east of Mound Street, Lower Lindsay provides a backdrop that reflects the setting for the original painting — Georges Seurat’s most famous.
Cheers! Self-Pour Beer Wall Part of New Restaurant Opening In Illinois
Is there such a thing as too many restaurants? For foodies, the answer is an easy "no." Illinois is getting another new-ish food joint. The "ish" is because there's already a location in Bloomington and another is opening further north. If you love hot dogs, barbecue, and beer, this might become your new favorite place. You might even CRAVE this place.
starvedrock.media
Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday
It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
Illinois Roads Get Icy. Drivers Jump on Social To Blame Road Crews.
Many drivers were caught off guard as wet roads turned to ice on Thursday evening (11/17) throughout the Stateline area when temperatures dipped below freezing. Dozens of vehicles reportedly slid off into ditches and roads throughout the evening were treacherous with posts saying that IL-76 was a "sheet of ice" and that all of Beloit area roads were unsafe.
aroundptown.com
PES Library Reopens (video)
Students at Prophetstown Elementary School got an early Christmas present on Monday as they held a ribbon cutting for their school’s library, which had been closed for 11 months following a renovation due to water damage. PLT#3 District Librarian and Media Specialist, Laura Crisp headed the project that suffered...
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
Amtrak cancels morning route between Chicago, Galesburg, Quincy until Jan. 17 amid staffing shortage
GALESBURG, Ill. — Amtrack announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that morning train service between Chicago and Quincy will be temporarily halted until Jan. 17 because of a worker shortage. Evening train service along the route will continue as normal, the company said in a press release. The route includes...
Downtown Freeport left without power after contractor damages transformer
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several blocks in downtown Freeport were left without power on Thursday after a ComED subcontractor damaged a transformer during scheduled maintenance. Downtown businesses and traffic signals were left without power after the incident, which happened at 2:40 p.m., officials said. In a release, the City said ComEd is working to rectify […]
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
977wmoi.com
Rock Island Police Urges Drivers To Be Careful Warming Up Vehicles
The Rock Island Police Department is urging drivers to be careful when warming up their vehicles. Officers recovered two stolen vehicles yesterday, with one crashing into a tree. A 12-year-old was taken into custody after being identified as the driver of one of the stolen cars. Authorities say thieves are prowling around the Quad Cities looking for cars that are warming up to steal.
Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed
If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle 2 early-morning structure fires
Davenport Firefighters responded to two structure fires early Saturday, according to a news release. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., crews responded to the 1100 block of East 13th Street with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. A large, two-story residence had heavy fire coming from several windows at the front of the building. Crews made an aggressive attack and began a search process.
Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
ourquadcities.com
3-car crash in East Moline
Police are on the scene of a three-car crash on the 1100 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. A Local 4 News crew also saw an ambulance at the scene, but there is not a report of injuries at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
