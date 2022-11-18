Read full article on original website
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Democratic Senator Says Biden's Remarks Are "Outrageous" and "Offensive"
Democratic United States Senator Joe Manchin spoke out earlier this month about remarks made by President Joe Biden, calling the remarks “outrageous and divorced from reality,” according to Axios.
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded on Friday to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, saying that an expected recount was unlikely to change the outcome of the election. In a video call with reporters, Frisch said that he had called Boebert to offer his concession. He said that while the […]
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Holman Rule Will Defund Garland's Special Counsel
The GOP representative predicted the new Republican House majority will dust off an obscure rule and paralyze the investigations of ex-President Donald Trump.
AG appoints special counsel, Trump blasts ‘witch hunt’
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Friday to take over two DOJ invesitgations involving former President Donald Trump.
McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
This week’s bruising leadership fight in the Senate exposed simmering tension between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), former President Trump’s closest ally in the Senate. Graham, one of the Senate’s highest-profile Republicans, sharply criticized McConnell’s leadership of the Senate GOP conference during a private meeting this week. He […]
Cassidy won’t run for Louisiana governor in 2023
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) announced on Friday that he will not run for Louisiana governor in 2023, saying that he would instead seek to advance a series of longtime legislative priorities in the Senate. “When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and […]
Why DeSantis is shrugging off Trump — for now
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing a conundrum as he weighs a potential bid for the White House: how to deal with former President Trump. The recently reelected Florida governor and rising conservative star has long maintained a friendly alliance with Trump, who helped DeSantis across the finish line during his long shot 2018 […]
Defending marriage: Will Senate Republicans display courage and uphold truth?
If the Senate codifies this redefinition of marriage, it will add fuel to the fire of those harassing and penalizing citizens and organizations that hold to truth about marriage.
Tom Petty’s estate slams Kari Lake for ‘illegal’ use of song in ‘failed campaign’
The estate said it wants to stop the allegedly unauthorized use and prevent any future misappropriations of the song. It also thanked fans who brought the campaign’s use of the song to their attention.
'This has been traumatic': One mom's battles with homelessness, joblessness, inflation
Parents struggling to feed and care for their children live in every corner of this great country. We shouldn't ignore them.
