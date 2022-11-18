Read full article on original website
Jennifer Northrup
3d ago
So if there’s a fire everyone is trapped? If you can afford 25-3 grand for a studio your over paying you can rent a house in that area or a 2 bedroom apt with a view , look around !
Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com
Live, work, play: Alderwood Mall and AvalonBay, the next evolution
LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 20, 2022—The innovative concept of Brookfield Properties to reinvent Alderwood Mall into a mixed-use shopping and residential experience with the new Avalon Alderwood Place has been an overwhelming success according to Jerry Irwin, Senior General Manager of Alderwood. “We are really excited about the project,” Irwin...
Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next Week
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Redding, HeraldNet, HJNewsand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
downtownbellevue.com
Furniture Consignment Store to Open at Old Sports Authority Location in Bellevue
Bellevue Consignments Store is opening this Saturday, November 19th. Their hours will be 10am to 6pm. The address is 44 Bellevue Way Northeast. It is located at the old Sports Authority location in downtown Bellevue. The consignment store is 35,000 square feet and is filled with all different types of...
fb101.com
Piroshky Piroshky Returns to Grange Food Hall
After a successful popup at Chef Troy Guard’s Grange Food Hall in October, Seattle’s famous bakery, Piroshky Piroshky, is back in town with pre-order pickup December 1st. Founded in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market, Piroshky Piroshky has offered hand-crafted Eastern European pastries to loyal fans since 1992.
Lake Stevens Has To Wait Until After Thanksgiving for the Opening of a New Costco
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: HeraldNet, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along
Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
Experts recommend toy options for every budget: Holiday shopping guide
SEATTLE — Experts from The Toy Insider are giving toy tips for every budget while people are fighting inflation. Consumer prices decreased to 7.7 percent in October from September's 8.2 percent rate. While the current rate shows progress and could promise better days ahead - inflation remains near four-decade highs.
Seattle nonprofit collecting 10,000 pairs of socks for 10 shelters
SEATTLE — The annual 10 for 10 Sock Drive is underway to help local shelters as the temperatures get colder. The drive, organized by the nonprofit Dignity for Divas (DfD), has a goal of 10,000 new pairs of socks for men, women and children, which will be given to 10 local homeless shelters.
What’s the best grocery store in Tacoma?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Tacoma? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
Washington Examiner
Seattle businesses footing most of the bill for city government: study
(The Center Square) – A study conducted by the Downtown Seattle Association and economic consultant ECONorthwest found that Seattle businesses pay an estimated two-thirds of city's taxes. The estimated share of taxes paid by businesses grew from 56% in 2013 to 64% in 2022, according to the study. That...
FodorsTravel
The Seattle Neighborhood Reclaiming Its Black Heritage
The city’s Central District is undergoing a cultural revival with a selection of new restaurants, public spaces, and artistic initiatives. Seattle is famous for its distinct neighborhoods. There’s eccentric Fremont, rebellious Capitol Hill, and historic Pioneer Square, not to mention the iconic Space Needle and perennially popular Pike Place Market. Yet, arguably, one of the most intriguing locales to visit in the city of late is the recently reinvigorated Central District (CD), a diverse residential area wedged between Downtown and Lake Washington that nurtures a rich African American heritage.
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
Bellevue, Washington
Popular Snowflake Lane returns Nov. 25
Bellevue’s holiday events season makes its return with nightly performances at the popular Snowflake Lane Nov. 25-Dec. 24. The parade starting at 7 p.m. each evening will require the following street closures:. Bellevue Way Northeast, from Northeast Fourth Street to Northeast Eighth Street, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Northeast Sixth Street, from...
Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations
SEATTLE — A Washington teen was arrested on charges of theft at Nordstrom’s that totaled about $165,000, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. According to police, detectives concluded their investigation on Nov. 2, where they believe the teen used Nordstrom cash registers to perform fraudulent returns. The teen would then place the money into active bank accounts.
KOMO News
King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
Seattle renters sue leasing companies for allegedly inflating rent prices artificially
SEATTLE — Renters in downtown Seattle filed a class-action lawsuit accusing 10 major leasing companies of an agreement to artificially inflate the price of residential real estate in the area. Editor's note: The video attached about the investigation into this issue originally aired on Oct. 24. The lawsuit alleges...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood detectives arrest woman suspected of stealing $165K from Nordstrom via fradulent returns
A Nordstrom employee has been charged with first-degree theft in connection with a case in which approximately $165,000 was stolen from Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona. According to Lynnwood police, an investigation by detectives — concluded Nov. 2 — uncovered that over the course of about...
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – White Buffalo Saloon
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting leaves Capitol Hill business 'scared'
SEATTLE — Despite the tragic LGBTQ nightclub shooting happening in Colorado Springs, many throughout Seattle are feeling the pain from Saturday night's incident that left 5 dead. That includes one business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that has ties to the Colorado Springs nightclub. Places like Julia’s on...
