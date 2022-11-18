Iranian officials have arrested two of its prominent actors, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, for removing their headscarves and publicly supporting anti-government protests.Ghaziani and Riahi are well-known Iranian actors with a large fan following. Iran has experienced widespread protests in recent months over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by the so-called “morality police” after being accused of wearing her hijab inappropriately.The BBC reports that Ghaziani and Riahi were detained when they appeared in the public without their headscarves on Sunday (20 November).Before her arrest, Ghaziani wrote on social media that “whatever happens,...

