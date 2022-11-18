ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Billion-dollar Bellefield project moving forward

POUGHKEEPSIE – Business and community leaders attending the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday were updated on the nearly billion-dollar “Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park” project being developed on the town’s southern border on Route 9, across from the Culinary Institute of America.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
nippertown.com

The (Proposed) Albany Canal

ALBANY – Perhaps you have heard something or read news articles about the Albany Waterway Canal Project. Was your interest piqued? Would you like to learn more, directly from the organizers of this project? Would you like to ask your own questions? This is an opportunity to feel connected to this extraordinary project and to help shape its future by getting involved.
ALBANY, NY

