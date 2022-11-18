Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This is The Oldest City in New York
New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
127 acres donated to Saratoga PLAN for new preserve
Patricia LeClair held onto an article about Saratoga PLAN for many years, and eventually decided to donate a substantial portion of her land—127.5 acres—to the land preservation group.
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New York
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of New York but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg. Keep reading to learn more.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Billion-dollar Bellefield project moving forward
POUGHKEEPSIE – Business and community leaders attending the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday were updated on the nearly billion-dollar “Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park” project being developed on the town’s southern border on Route 9, across from the Culinary Institute of America.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Repurposed Tappan Zee Bridge panels saved $165,000 on Lake Horton Bridge rebuild
MOUNT HOPE – Reconstruction of the Lake Horton Bridge, which carries Orange County Route 18 (New Vernon Road) over the Shawangunk Kill in the Town of Mount Hope has been completed. The project is the second Orange County highway bridge reconstructed utilizing repurposed panels salvaged from the Tappan Zee...
nippertown.com
The (Proposed) Albany Canal
ALBANY – Perhaps you have heard something or read news articles about the Albany Waterway Canal Project. Was your interest piqued? Would you like to learn more, directly from the organizers of this project? Would you like to ask your own questions? This is an opportunity to feel connected to this extraordinary project and to help shape its future by getting involved.
Comments / 0