Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Gov. Parson announces $410 million in community water infrastructure grants
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Friday, Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help communities in the state improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure as well as lead service line inventories. "We knew this program was critically needed for...
ktvo.com
Dispensary owners excited about recreational marijuana in Missouri
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri and Maryland are becoming the 20th and 21st states to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana. In Missouri, medical marijuana was originally legalized in 2018. Even though the state passed recreational use, a lot of northeast Missouri counties voted no on the amendment. Leaders...
ktvo.com
How to drive safely during the holiday season
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Driving safely is important no matter the time of year, but the holidays it is especially true with the roads being crowded with people looking to see family. That's why you should keep your eyes on the road and take your time getting to your destination.
ktvo.com
Rob Sand wins Iowa Auditor race as opponent concedes
Democrat Rob Sand will win reelection to a second term as Iowa Auditor, after his Republican opponent Todd Halbur conceded Friday afternoon. Sand received 2,893 more votes than Halbur in one of the closest races in Iowa this midterm election. Sand received 600,719 votes while Halbur got 597,826 votes. Sand...
Comments / 0