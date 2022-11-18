"It's events like this that help her through her healing," says Gladys Gonzalez, the mother Caitlyne, who survived the Robb Elementary school shooting on May 24. Gonzalez says Caitlyne is coping well and taking it day by day. But is thrilled when she see's her daughter having fun and enjoying herself, like a real kid should.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO