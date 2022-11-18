Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Texas bill would count fetuses as passengers for carpool lanes
A proposal has been put forward in Texas to allow pregnant mothers to use high occupancy vehicle lanes, even if the only passenger is their unborn child. Hundreds of bills have already filed for the upcoming Texas legislative session. This one tackles a subject that drew attention over the summer, after the overturning of Roe vs Wade.
news4sanantonio.com
Christmas parade in North Carolina cancelled after a child was struck by a vehicle
A Christmas parade in North Carolina was cancelled Saturday after a child was struck by a vehicle. Witnesses say a white truck carrying a dance company float lost control and hit someone. The dance company had hundreds of performers in the parade, with some as young as five-years-old. A young...
news4sanantonio.com
Philly DA Larry Krasner impeached, opening door to possible removal from office
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner could face removal from office after he was impeached by a Republican-led Pennsylvania House of Representatives this week. The effort to impeach Krasner began back in July when House Speaker Bryan Cutler appointed five state legislators to investigate Krasner’s office for...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Guard to send tank-like military vehicles to the border
Three days after Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a legally dubious invocation of the “invasion clause” of the U.S. and Texas constitutions over the high number of migrant encounters at the Texas-Mexico border, his border mission is set to include armored personnel carriers designed to carry troops into battle alongside tanks, according to a planning document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune.
news4sanantonio.com
"Survivors Embracing Each Other," in Uvalde
"It's events like this that help her through her healing," says Gladys Gonzalez, the mother Caitlyne, who survived the Robb Elementary school shooting on May 24. Gonzalez says Caitlyne is coping well and taking it day by day. But is thrilled when she see's her daughter having fun and enjoying herself, like a real kid should.
