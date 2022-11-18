ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

abcnews4.com

Equipment Used by Sled has led to A Non-Profit Filing a Lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some discreet equipment is causing concern for Drivers. “First this is a serious privacy threat, right now there is a sprawling network of surveillance cameras that blanket our state’s roads and highways," says Jace Woodrum who is the Executive Director of the ACLU of South Carolina.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Gov. McMaster fights attempt to shutter SC's faith-based foster agencies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a new filing, Governor Henry McMaster Friday called upon the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina to protect the state’s right to partner with private faith-based foster care agencies that help place children in foster care in loving homes. The...

